* Palm futures hit 2,993 ringgit, lowest since Dec. 19, 2011
* Malaysia palm oil exports higher, but Europe woes weigh
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, May 23 Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to their lowest in more than five months on Wednesday,
tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets as
investor caution over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced.
Germany has dismissed a French-led call for euro zone
governments to issue common bonds, raising fears of a potential
Greek exit from the single currency ahead of a meeting of
European leaders.
Palm oil futures were not spared from the broad-based
commodities sell-off, losing almost 3 percent to close and just
above the psychologically key level of 3,000 ringgit.
"The palm oil market was under pressure today from the
beginning. External oilseed markets were down so palm oil fell
in line with market sentiment," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 2.9 percent to close at 3,019
ringgit ($961) per tonne after touching a low of 2,993 ringgit,
a level not seen since Dec. 19.
Traded volumes stood at 55,312 lots of 25 tonnes each, more
than double the usual 25,000 as traders rushed in to liquidate
their positions.
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expressed a bearish view,
saying palm oil would drop further to 2,971 ringgit, the Dec. 15
low, as it has dropped below 3,019 ringgit.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance both reported a slight increase in
shipments for Malaysian palm oil for May 1-20.
Despite healthy demand, concerns about the global economy
were playing a bigger role in driving the market, traders said.
"If you are talking about demand, it is definitely there.
But with this kind of scenario, it's not like those days when
the buyer will chase the seller," one trader said.
Oil fell on Wednesday on growing hopes of a deal being
struck between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog, easing fears
of oil supply disruption, while concerns over the crisis in the
euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for July slipped 1.6 percent while the most
active Dalian soyoil September contract tumbled 2.1
percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JUN2 3020 -90.00 3000 3060 534
MY PALM OIL JUL2 3019 -95.00 2994 3077 9411
MY PALM OIL AUG2 3019 -91.00 2993 3076 29997
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7910 -180.00 7890 8000 193914
CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9110 -194.00 9086 9200 396108
CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.64 -0.82 49.51 50.55 12454
NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 90.90 -0.95 90.71 91.72 23055
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.14 ringgit)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Daniel Magnowski)