* Palm futures hit 2,993 ringgit, lowest since Dec. 19, 2011 * Malaysia palm oil exports higher, but Europe woes weigh (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 23 Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to their lowest in more than five months on Wednesday, tracking a downward trend in broader commodities markets as investor caution over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced. Germany has dismissed a French-led call for euro zone governments to issue common bonds, raising fears of a potential Greek exit from the single currency ahead of a meeting of European leaders. Palm oil futures were not spared from the broad-based commodities sell-off, losing almost 3 percent to close and just above the psychologically key level of 3,000 ringgit. "The palm oil market was under pressure today from the beginning. External oilseed markets were down so palm oil fell in line with market sentiment," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 2.9 percent to close at 3,019 ringgit ($961) per tonne after touching a low of 2,993 ringgit, a level not seen since Dec. 19. Traded volumes stood at 55,312 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 25,000 as traders rushed in to liquidate their positions. Reuters market analyst Wang Tao expressed a bearish view, saying palm oil would drop further to 2,971 ringgit, the Dec. 15 low, as it has dropped below 3,019 ringgit. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance both reported a slight increase in shipments for Malaysian palm oil for May 1-20. Despite healthy demand, concerns about the global economy were playing a bigger role in driving the market, traders said. "If you are talking about demand, it is definitely there. But with this kind of scenario, it's not like those days when the buyer will chase the seller," one trader said. Oil fell on Wednesday on growing hopes of a deal being struck between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog, easing fears of oil supply disruption, while concerns over the crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July slipped 1.6 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract tumbled 2.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 3020 -90.00 3000 3060 534 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3019 -95.00 2994 3077 9411 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3019 -91.00 2993 3076 29997 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7910 -180.00 7890 8000 193914 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9110 -194.00 9086 9200 396108 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.64 -0.82 49.51 50.55 12454 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 90.90 -0.95 90.71 91.72 23055 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.14 ringgit) (Editing by Chris Gallagher and Daniel Magnowski)