* Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-25 higher from a month ago * Palm oil to revisit a low of 2,993 ringgit - technicals * Traders watching possible return of El Nino (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 25 Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Friday on rising exports ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in July, although investors were still cautious on lingering fear over the euro zone debt crisis. Concern about global growth and a failure by European policymakers to make any significant breakthroughs in resolving the debt crisis have weighed on palm oil this week, which hit its lowest in 2012 on Wednesday. But firm demand from India and Pakistan for Ramadan, where fasting in the day is followed by feasting in the evening, lifted palm futures to erase losses and post a 1.1 percent gain this week. "The market is consolidating after the excellent export numbers on festival buying and most of the negative news has already been priced in," said a trader with a commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The market is anticipating a pull-back in the 3,090-3,130 ringgit range in the near term." The benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2 percent to close at 3,130 ringgit ($993) per tonne. Prices touched 2,993 ringgit on Wednesday, the lowest in 2012. Traded volumes stood at 35,239 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil will revisit a low of 2,993 ringgit as a downtrend from 3,514 ringgit has not ended, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on technical analysis. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 10.5 percent jump in Malaysian palm oil exports for May 1-25 to 1,146,406 tonnes, compared with just slightly over a million tonnes a month ago. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, also reported higher exports for the first 25 days of the month. On the supply side, traders are watching dry U.S weather that could hurt the soybean crop and the possibility of a return of the El Nino weather pattern that could curb palm oil output in Southeast Asia. Brent crude oil gained on Friday, supported by a lack of progress in nuclear negotiations with Iran, returning to fears over supply if tension over Iran's nuclear programme intensified. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for July climbed 0.9 percent while the most active Dalian soyoil September contract rose 0.2 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN2 3100 +40.00 3030 3120 489 MY PALM OIL JUL2 3130 +57.00 3043 3151 4421 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3130 +61.00 3040 3149 21931 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7942 +58.00 7856 7948 233862 CHINA SOYOIL SEP2 9112 +22.00 9060 9130 228642 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.89 +0.47 49.20 50.08 11823 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 91.07 +0.41 90.20 91.32 18529 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.151 ringgit) (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Robert Birsel)