* U.S. weather patterns and soybean output watched * Euro zone debt issues linger * India seen ending veg oil base import price freeze (Updates throughout, adds detail/comments) By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, May 29 Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near two-week high on Tuesday as investors cited a rebound from a sell-off on the euro zone debt crisis, while expectations of dry weather conditions in soybean-growing regions in the United States also supported prices. The euro hovered near a two-year low as investors worried about Spain's banking problems, the outcome of the Greek elections and the health of the global economy. The benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher at 3,178 ringgit ($1,000) per tonne. Prices have slipped about 8 percent this month. Traded volumes stood at 15,689 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared with Monday's total at 14,730 lots. "It was over-sold to begin with," said a Singapore-based analyst. "If you look at soybean prices, it has been quite resilient, so palm has been over-shooting to the downside. "If you have a world (economic) crisis, you still need people to eat ... if there is no supplier, then prices will shoot up regardless." Last week, the lack of any significant breakthrough in resolving the debt crisis in Europe weighed on palm prices, sending the benchmark down to its lowest level this year at 2,993 ringgit per tonne. Prices rose as high as 3,193 ringgit on Tuesday, the highest level since May 16, and traders say they are likely to hit 3,200 before the end of May. In related markets, corn and soybeans firmed as some weather models forecast crop-stressing heat in the U.S. Midwest this week. In other vegetable oil markets, the most active Dalian soyoil September contract added 0.5 percent. "It was over-sold," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "The fundamentals have been positive, even when we fell to 2,993. On the technical side, we have posted a bottom, so sentiment has shifted back to positive." Traders also said there was some buying after leading palm oil buyer India, looked likely to end its freeze on the base import price of refined vegetable oils. "There is also some talk about India wanting to raise import products' base prices. Maybe some buying or covering before India raises base prices," said a second Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "Palm oil is more in consolidation mode after last week's sharp falls. "There is not as much concern and fear about Europe. Maybe we can see some light at the end of the tunnel." Also helping boost palm prices, according to traders, was a rise in demand from India and Pakistan for Ramadan, where fasting in the day is followed by feasting in the evening. Crude oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Tuesday as the deepening euro zone debt crisis hurt the outlook for global fuel demand, counterbalancing bullish sentiment from renewed fears of Middle East supply disruptions. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1038 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL JUN2 3142 +23.00 3100 3150 327 M'ASIA PALM OIL JUL2 3170 +23.00 3140 3193 2383 M'ASIA PALM OIL AUG2 3178 +34.00 3135 3193 15689 M'ASIA PALM OIL SEP2 3172 +36.00 3130 3189 6214 DALIAN SOY OIL JAN3 9366 +58.00 9286 9382 331260 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 50.44 +0.32 50.05 50.63 7422 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 91.13 +0.27 90.86 91.99 43365 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1420 Malaysian ringgits) (Editing by Jane Baird)