* Palm oil futures lowest since May 25 * Firm demand overshadowed by global economic gloom (Updates with details, prices) By Niluksi Koswanage SINGAPORE, June 1 Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest level in almost a week on Friday as investors worried about demand from China after weak manufacturing data, the latest sign that the euro zone debt crisis will further slow global growth. The decline in China's official purchasing manager's index showed output in the world's second largest economy was cooling, denting the optimism of traders who are betting on firm demand for palm oil ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which begin in mid-July. "Everyone knows there will be a drawdown in Malaysian palm oil stocks but nobody cares," said a trader with a palm oil trading firm in Kuala Lumpur. "It is all about the global economy and China is not helping." By the midday break, the benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.8 percent to 3,044 ringgit ($960) per tonne after going as low as 3,040 ringgit, its weakest since May 25. Prices have lost 2.7 percent this week. Traded volumes stood at 10,072 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly lower than the usual 12,500 lots that change hands in the morning session. Reuters analyst Wang Tao kept his bearish target for palm oil prices at 2,993 ringgit per tonne, as its downtrend from an April 10 high of 3,628 ringgit is intact. Asian for palm oil remains firm with cargo surveyors reporting a slight increase in Malaysian exports in May. The bulk of the orders mostly come from Pakistan and the Middle East where Muslims are getting ready to observe the fasting month starting in mid July, which is followed by another month of feasting. Stocks are likely to drop for a third month in May, traders say, as exports probably outpaced sluggish production in Malaysia, the world's second largest supplier. Other global commodity markets also weighed on palm oil. Brent crude fell towards $101 a barrel, kicking off June in the red. U.S. soyoil for July delivery barely moved and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange lost nearly 1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0444 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 3043 -57.00 3042 3069 579 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3044 -57.00 3040 3076 6810 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP2 7840 -90.00 7832 7898 63308 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9174 -86.00 9170 9228 222056 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.29 +0.09 49.21 49.48 2234 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 86.40 -0.13 85.90 86.59 7230 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)