* Palm oil futures lowest since May 24
* Firm demand overshadowed by global economic gloom
* Spanish banking sector troubles also weigh
* Traders see bargain hunting next week
(Updates with details, prices)
By Niluksi Koswanage
SINGAPORE, June 1 Malaysian palm oil prices
dropped to their lowest level in a week on Friday as investors
worried about demand from China after weak manufacturing data
and Spain's shaky finances, the latest signs that the euro zone
debt crisis will further slow global growth.
The decline in China's official purchasing manager's index
showed output in the world's second largest economy was cooling,
denting the optimism of traders who are betting on firm demand
for palm oil ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan which
begin in mid-July.
Traders fretted more after Germany's manufacturing sector
contracted at the fastest pace for almost three years and the
euro tumbled against the dollar thanks to worries on the Spanish
banking sector.
"The palm oil market just lost close to 100 ringgit in one
session. People are nervous and forgetting about palm oil's
bullish tone," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"I suspect the investors will come in next week for bargain
hunting unless there is more gloomy news in store."
The benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange tumbled 3.1 percent to end at
3,006 ringgit ($950) per tonne. It earlier went as low as 3,002
ringgit, a level unseen since May 24.
Reuters analyst Wang Tao kept his bearish target for palm
oil prices at 2,993 ringgit per tonne, as its downtrend from an
April 10 high of 3,628 ringgit is intact.
Asian palm oil remains firm with cargo surveyors reporting a
slight increase in Malaysian exports in May.
The bulk of the orders mostly come from Pakistan and the
Middle East where Muslims are getting ready to observe the
fasting month starting in mid July, which is followed by another
month of feasting.
Stocks are likely to drop for a third month in May, traders
say, as exports probably outpaced sluggish production in
Malaysia, the world's second largest supplier.
Other global commodity markets also weighed on palm oil. Oil
fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since October 2011.
U.S. soyoil for July dropped 1.2 percent in late
Asian trade and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian commodity exchange lost 1.1 percent.
($1 = 3.1717 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and William Hardy)