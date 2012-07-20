* Malaysia's July 1-20 exports down 23 pct from a month ago
* Concerns remain over U.S. dry weather
* India to make refined palmolein imports more expensive
(Updates throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, July 20 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures ended lower on Friday, as expectations of higher palm
oil stocks in Malaysia offset concerns over crop-damaging
weather in the U.S. Midwest that lowered soybean oil supply.
Palm oil futures posted an 0.8 percent weekly loss, as
weather-driven gains were capped by weak exports and higher
production in No.2 producer Malaysia, which could push stocks up
in July after they fell to a 14-month low last month.
"From the inventory level alone, it is negative to prices.
But the dry season in the United States is still very much in
the picture," said Alan Lim, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank.
The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange were down a slight 0.1 percent to
close at 3,042 ringgit ($965) per tonne.
Traded volumes stood at 25,325 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Malaysia's palm oil exports fell 23 percent over the July
1-20 period from a month ago, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing
Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance said.
Slower exports, coupled with higher output expected for
July, could boost palm oil stocks and ease concerns about tight
oilseeds supplies.
Late on Thursday, India lifted a six-year-old freeze on the
base import price of refined palmolein, a move that will make
palm oil imports from Indonesia more costly.
Traders said the move to protect domestic refiners could
support crude palm oil prices as the demand outlook for the
feedstock brightens.
The move, which effectively doubled import taxes on refined
products of the edible oil, could also see a drop in exports and
push rival Malaysia to overhaul its taxes.
In related market, Brent crude slipped below $107 per barrel
on Friday as worries about a conflict in the Middle East eased
slightly, lowering palm oil's appeal to be used as an
alternative for biofuel.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
for December delivery was almost flat while the most
active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1017 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG2 3007 -18.00 3005 3033 608
MY PALM OIL SEP2 3025 -15.00 3025 3053 3799
MY PALM OIL OCT2 3042 -3.00 3034 3065 15569
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8082 +32.00 8034 8130 306522
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9826 +18.00 9792 9908 613448
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 55.41 +0.20 54.98 55.51 8483
NYMEX CRUDE AUG2 91.48 -1.18 91.42 92.30 1862
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.155 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Ed Lane)