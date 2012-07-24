* Forecast for rains in U.S. raises soybean outlook
* Oct palm oil futures touch 2,904 ringgit, lowest since
June 18
* Coming up: Malaysian palm exports for July 1-25 on
Wednesday
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, July 24 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures dropped to the lowest level in five weeks on Tuesday,
extending losses from the previous day as forecasts for rain in
the U.S. Midwest improved the production outlook for soybeans.
An improved production outlook for soybeans could see a
higher supply of competing soybean oil, narrowing its premium to
palm oil and attracting some demand away from the tropical oil.
A gloomy global economic outlook also weighed on palm oil and
other commodity markets, with a surge in Spain's borrowing costs
raising concern that the country could seek a costly bailout.
"Prices are reflecting macroeconomic risk aversion, but
technically palm prices are terribly oversold," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Prices have
again became attractive and exports should soon show signs of
recovery. Consumers will soon bargain-hunt as prices are
relatively cheap."
The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 2.1 percent to close at 2,926
ringgit ($921) per tonne after trading as low as 2,904 ringgit,
the lowest since June 18.
Traded volume stood at 38,763 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots as investors rushed to
liquidate their positions.
Weather updates on Monday forecast some rains for soybean
crops in the U.S. Midwest this week, helping to offset a weekly
crop condition report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
that downgraded soy crop ratings.
Investor sentiment also weakened as the euro was not far
from a two-year low against the dollar, undermined by Moody's
change in its ratings outlook to negative for Aaa-rated Germany,
the Netherlands and Luxembourg amid Europe's ongoing debt
crisis.
Palm oil traders will be looking out for Malaysia's palm oil
export data for the July 1-25 period, due to be released on
Wednesday, after shipments fell 23 percent over the first 20
days of July from a month earlier.
The market is also watching for signs of El Nino returning
to Southeast Asia as the hot and dry weather could hurt palm oil
output for top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.
In other markets, crude oil rose above $103 per barrel on
Tuesday after China's economy showed signs of improvement, but
gains were checked by further evidence of damage to Europe's
economy.
Declines in other vegetable oil markets underlined similar
investor concerns over wetter weather in the U.S. and the euro
zone debt crisis.
By 1004 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil for December
delivery was down 2.3 percent. The most active January 2013
soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed
2.7 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2914 -48.00 2893 2937 658
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2912 -64.00 2895 2944 4805
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2926 -64.00 2904 2953 24110
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7706 -202.00 7592 7748 269814
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9396 -274.00 9284 9478 579114
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.40 -1.18 53.11 54.62 13770
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.177 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Chris Lewis)