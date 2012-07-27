* Palm recovers from 5-week low on positive ECB comment
* Coming up: Malaysia's July palm oil export data on Tuesday
* Wilmar's shares tumble on China price pressure
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, July 27 Malaysian crude palm oil
bounced up on Friday from a five-week low hit the previous day
after the European Central Bank pledged to protect the euro zone
in comments that helped risk assets.
The broader financial markets rose after ECB President Mario
Draghi said the bank would do whatever was necessary to protect
the euro zone from collapse, raising expectations it will move
quickly to tackle sky rocketing borrowing costs in countries
such as Spain.
Benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.6 percent higher at 2,927
ringgit ($926) per tonne. Prices had touched 2,880 ringgit on
Thursday, the lowest level since June 18.
But palm oil still posted a 3.8 percent weekly loss, the
worst performance since mid-June, as forecasts for rain in the
U.S. Midwest relieved some fears of tightening global oilseed
supplies.
Favourable weather for soybeans could lead to a higher
supply of soybean oil and draw demand away from palm oil.
"The selling was a bit overdone yesterday, so we see a
little bit of recovering today," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Optimism over Europe may not
last for long as the sovereign debt issue remains unsolved."
Traded volume stood at 32,356 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher
than the usual 25,000 lots on short-covering
activities ahead of the weekend.
Market players are looking out for palm oil export data for
July due next Tuesday for consumption trends after earlier
numbers showed signs of slowing demand.
Malaysia's palm oil exports fell 14.3 percent and 18.6
percent over the July 1-25 period, according to cargo surveyors
Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
respectively.
But slowing exports coupled with better production expected
in Malaysia this month could boost palm oil stock levels and
ease some pressure off tightening global oilseed supplies.
A tighter supply outlook on persistent drought in the U.S.
Midwest has pushed soybean oil prices to record highs, fuelling
worries of food inflation in top edible oil buyers India and
China.
Shares of the world's largest palm oil firm Wilmar
International Ltd fell as much as 6.4 percent to their
lowest in more than 3 years on Friday, on market talk that China
had asked edible oil suppliers to keep prices stable, traders
said.
Brent crude oil rose to around $106 per barrel on Friday,
buoyed by the ECB's pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes
for a fresh economic stimulus in the United States, raising palm
oil's appeal to be used as a biofuel alternative.
Other vegetable oil markets also recovered after losses
suffered the previous day.
By 1009 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for
December delivery inched up 0.5 percent. The most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2906 +51.00 2881 2910 440
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2915 +46.00 2880 2920 1529
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2927 +45.00 2891 2930 18672
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7768 +88.00 7650 7774 206634
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9402 +46.00 9320 9408 302764
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.65 +0.25 52.30 52.78 7943
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.16 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Miral Fahmy)