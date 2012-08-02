* Prices touch 2,905 ringgit, lowest level this week
* Wet weather forecast brings relief to U.S. soybean crop
* Investors disappointed by Fed inaction, await ECB meeting
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Malaysian crude palm oil ended
flat after touching its lowest in the week on Thursday as wet
weather forecast in the U.S. Midwest brought relief to
drought-hit soy crop, easing some concerns of tighter oilseed
supplies.
Investors were also left disappointed after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stopped short of signalling fresh monetary stimulus, and
are now looking ahead to the European Central Bank meeting later
in the day for major policy action.
"The market is pretty much disappointed that so far there's
no promise coming from the Fed," said Ker Chung Yang,
commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Also, we have been talking about the U.S. dry weather for
so long. The weather effect is no longer a bull factor for
oilseeds but when the weather changes it becomes a bear factor."
The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended one ringgit higher at 2,946
ringgit ($944) per tonne, supported by last-minute buying.
Prices earlier touched a low at 2,905 ringgit, a level last seen
on July 27.
Traded volumes stood at 23,869 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly lower than the usual 25,000 lots.
A better chance of rain was expected late this week in
portions of the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest, bringing some
relief to the struggling soybean crops, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Wednesday.
Market players have been pricing in the damage done by the
relentless drought on soybean crops in the United States that
squeezed soybean oil supply.
A drop in soybean oil supply could shift more vegetable oil
demand to the cheaper palm oil.
Traders are looking out for July stock figures in No.2
producer Malaysia, which could climb on slowing exports and
better production.
Malaysian palm oil exports fell by 15 percent and 19 percent
in July from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors Intertek
Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
respectively.
While the U.S crop scares appear to be receding, traders
are eyeing El Nino's dry weather pattern which could return to
Southeast Asia by end of this year and hurt production for top
exporters Indonesia and Malaysia.
Brent crude rose above $106 barrel on Thursday as investors
looked to Europe for policy easing measures after the U.S.
Federal Reserve dashed their hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery had gained 0.7 percent by
1011 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.8 percent lower.
Palm and soy oil prices at 1012 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG2 2908 -14.00 2890 2910 227
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2920 -12.00 2899 2935 2454
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2946 +1.00 2905 2948 15583
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7768 -118.00 7696 7810 326368
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9510 -78.00 9434 9516 420110
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 52.94 +0.38 52.50 53.17 6885
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
($1=3.12 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)