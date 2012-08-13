* Market lowest since Oct. 20 2011
* USDA cuts soybean output, palm oil has mostly factored in
* Palm oil to retest support at 2,838 ringgit -technicals
* Coming up: Malaysia Aug 1-15 export data on Wednesday
* Edible oils better supplied than oilseeds-Rabobank
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures tumbled to a near ten-month low on Monday, mirroring
losses in grains and oilseed markets where traders booked
profits from a U.S. drought-driven rally and as rising local
stocks weighed on sentiment.
The monthly supply and demand report by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) forecast a lower soybean output on late
Friday, which is slightly bullish for palm oil, but traders said
the downgrade had been factored in.
The market continued to price in improving production and a
lacklustre demand that pushed Malaysia's palm oil inventory
level to a five-month high of nearly two million tonnes in July.
"Global vegetable oils are better supplied than global
oilseeds and we therefore expect prices to underperform. The
price discount of Bursa palm oil to CBOT soyoil averaged a large
$223 a tonne in July and did not spark strong export demand,"
Rabobank analysts said in a note to clients.
"As a result, we expect this spread to continue to move
wider as bullish sentiment remains in CBOT prices with the worst
drought in more 50 years continuing to hamper U.S. soybean
production," they added.
The benchmark October palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped nearly 2 percent to 2,825
Malaysian ringtgit -- a level unseen since Oct 20. last year.
The contract later settled down 0.4 percent to 2,871 ringgit.
Palm oil ended the previous week with a 1.2 percent loss,
the fifth consecutive week that the edible oil is in the red.
Total traded volumes stood at 29,649 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just slightly lower than the usual 30,000 lots.
On the technicals front, palm oil will retest a support at
2,838 ringgt, a break below which will trigger a fall to 2,760
ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Malaysian palm oil stocks in July touched their highest
since February at close to two million tonnes, almost in line
with market expectations, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm
Oil Board said on Friday.
And the build up in stocks could continue as exports of the
edible oil hovered around the 350,000-tonne level compared to
the 363,975 tonnes reported by cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services a month ago.
Traders are hoping that the recently announced tax-free
crude palm oil export quotas of 2 million tonnes could help
bolster demand and reduce stocks in coming months.
Market players will be looking out for the next export data
due on Wednesday for further clues on consumption trends.
Oil rose above $114 per barrel on Monday to the highest in
more than three months as concern about supplies and hopes that
governments will roll out more stimulus measures trumped signs
of weakening fuel demand.
In other vegetable markets, by 1122 GMT, the most active
U.S. soyoil contract for December delivery had lost 0.7
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had gained 0.4 percent.
($1=3.118 Malaysian ringgit)
