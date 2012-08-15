* Malaysia's Aug 1-15 exports gain from a month ago
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures gained slightly on Wednesday as last-minute buying on
rising exports for the first half of August erased losses posted
earlier in the session.
The Southeast Asian country's palm oil exports showed signs
of recovery after declines in July, bringing some cheer to the
market that has lost almost 10 percent this year.
But prices were still hovering above a 10-month low hit the
previous day as traders bet on improving soybean conditions in
the United States to supply more oilseeds to be crushed into
vegetable oil.
"Exports are slightly better compared to last month, but the
thing is, market sentiment is still bearish," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"The physical cash market is weak, and with that in mind it
is difficult for futures to go up," the trader said.
At closing, the benchmark October palm oil futures
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up just 0.1
percent to 2,862 ringgit ($916) per tonne. The contract hit a
low of 2,820 ringgit on Tuesday, a level not seen since Oct. 18.
Total traded volumes stood at 27,064 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
On the technicals front, palm oil will keep hovering above a
support at 2,838 ringgit, with a good chance of rebounding into
the 2,889-2,910 ringgit range, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
Exports rose 7.6 percent from a month ago to more than
600,000 tonnes for the Aug. 1-15 period on higher shipments to
China and India, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a 10.3 percent increase in exports for the same period.
The market is also watching out for a possible return of El
Nino as Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday there were
clear signs the crop-damaging weather pattern was developing in
the eastern Pacific.
In related news, shares of Wilmar International
fell 10 percent to more than a three-year low after the world's
largest listed palm oil firm reported earnings that missed
expectations on weaker margins.
Brent crude oil futures held steady around $114, near a
three-month high, supported by supply disruption concerns and
hopes of central bank intervention to bolster the ailing global
economy.
Other vegetable oil markets also recovered after chalking
losses the previous day. By 1010 GMT, the most active U.S.
soyoil contract for December delivery inched up 0.3
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up by 0.2 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG2 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2811 +0.00 2780 2812 856
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2862 +4.00 2826 2863 14568
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7708 +46.00 7630 7730 298532
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9678 +16.00 9626 9710 520820
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.60 +0.17 53.28 53.74 4274
NYMEX CRUDE SEP2 93.17 -0.25 92.77 93.52 20453
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.13 ringgit)
(Editing by Robert Birsel)