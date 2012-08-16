* Futures gain on market correction after Tuesday's low
* Malaysia's Aug 1-15 exports recover from a month ago
* Traders cautious ahead of long weekend for Eid al-Fitr
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged up to a near 2-week high on Thursday as exports
staged a tentative recovery, signalling stocks could come under
pressure.
Futures had dropped on Tuesday to the lowest since last
October, as higher output and slower exports initially raised
concerns over swelling stocks in Malaysia.
But prices recovered after Wednesday's export data showed
signs of recovery for the first half of August, which could put
pressure on stocks that hit a 5-month high in July.
"It looks like there has been some profit-taking from
traders who shorted a few days back. After all, the market has
come down by almost 300 ringgit," said a Singapore-based trader
with a foreign commodities house.
The benchmark November palm oil futures on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.4 percent to close
at 2,942 ringgit ($941) per tonne, just off a high of 2,948
ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 3.
The contract hit a low of 2,820 ringgit on Tuesday, a level
not seen since Oct. 18 last year.
Total traded volumes stood at 30,017 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
But sentiment remained cautious remained ahead of a long
weekend, with Malaysian markets closed on Monday and Tuesday for
the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr that brings to a close the
fasting month of Ramadan.
Malaysia's palm oil exports in the Aug. 1-15 period rose 7.6
percent from a month ago, thanks to higher shipments to China
and India, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a rise of 10.3 percent for the same period.
The market is also watching for a possible return of the El
Nino weather pattern by the end of the year as the dry weather
it brings could damage oil palm crops in top producers Indonesia
and Malaysia.
Crude oil steadied near three-month highs on Thursday,
supported by worries over possible disruptions to supply from
the Middle East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery was almost flat by 1006
GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2860 +49.00 2798 2860 1169
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2910 +48.00 2846 2910 9020
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2942 +41.00 2882 2948 15731
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7736 +44.00 7680 7750 287284
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9654 -10.00 9642 9708 394914
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.69 -0.02 53.46 53.82 4893
NYMEX CRUDE SEP2 94.20 -0.13 93.93 94.61 16156
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.13 ringgit)
