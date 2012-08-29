* Prices touch new low at 2,978 ringgit on profit-taking
* Palm oil to drop more to 2,971 ringgit per tonne
-technicals
* Market eyes stock build in Malaysia palm oil sector
* Indonesia sets crude palm export tax at 13.5 pct for Sept
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Malaysian crude palm oil
futures slipped to the lowest in nearly a fortnight, as traders
booked profits with market focus shifting to rising stocks level
in the world's second-largest producer.
Palm oil posted two straight weeks of gains as the worst
drought in 56 years ravaged soybean crops in the U.S. Midwest,
limiting soybean oil supply and raising demand prospects of the
cheaper palm oil.
But prices have retreated by more than 2 percent this week,
as market players eyed a build-up in Malaysian palm oil stocks
on higher production in August.
"At the moment we still see prices heading towards no-man's
land, although my view is that it's more on the bearish side
rather than a bullish front," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities
analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Stocks are going to rise but the level I'm looking at is
around 2.1-2.15 million tonnes."
At closing, the benchmark November 2012 contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to
3,000 ringgit ($961) per tonne. Prices earlier hit 2,978
ringgit, the lowest level since Aug. 17.
Total traded volume stood at 40,158 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Palm oil is expected to drop more to 2,971 ringgit per tonne
to fill a gap formed on the hourly chart, said Reuters analyst
Wang Tao.
Malaysia's palm oil stocks in July rose 17.6 percent to
close to 2 million tonnes, and traders expect stock levels to
increase further in August on strong production growth.
But resilient demand could help ease growth in stocks.
Exports rose as much as 6.6 percent for the first 25 days of
August from a month earlier, driven by shipments of tax-free
crude grades and demand from India and China, cargo surveyor
data showed.
Exports of refined grades, however, fell compared to a month
ago as more orders shifted to Indonesia on its favourable tax
structure for refined products.
The world's top palm oil producer will cut export tax for
crude palm oil to 13.5 percent in September and lower the export
tax for refined palm olein to 6 percent in September from 7
percent in August, a trade ministry official said on Wednesday.
Brent crude futures slipped to $122 per barrel on Wednesday
on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana,
left U.S. Gulf Coast oil production facilities without
significant damage.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active U.S. soyoil
contract for December delivery slipped 0.1 percent by
1005 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.6 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL SEP2 2915 -59.00 2913 2973 312
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2968 -32.00 2948 3015 3284
MY PALM OIL NOV2 3000 -29.00 2978 3039 24078
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8140 -72.00 8072 8218 320784
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9960 -62.00 9888 10014 521402
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 56.35 -0.04 56.12 56.61 7925
NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 95.61 -0.72 95.44 96.30 16365
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.122 ringgit)
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Niluksi Koswanage)