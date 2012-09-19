* Palm oil futures edge down as selling pressure remains * Export data for 1-25 September eyed, higher exports expected * Palm oil to retest support at 2,832 ringgit -technicals (Releads, updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Malaysian palm oil futures closed slightly lower on Wednesday, as last-minute selling on better-than-expected soybean yields in the United States offset gains boosted by expectations of strong export data. Sentiment remains cautious after palm oil futures lost as much as 5.3 percent on Tuesday on reports that the U.S. Midwest soybean crop was not as badly damaged by drought as initially feared, and that the harvest was progressing fast. Palm oil can be used as a substitute for soyoil. Crude palm oil was likely to find an initial support at 2,840 ringgit a tonne, said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst with Phillip Futures, but prices were likely to fall further in tandem with soybeans. "We may see some short-covering which may extend for another day, but we need to understand that the weakness is likely to persist for crude palm oil," said Ker. The benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.1 percent to close at 2,859 ringgit ($935). On Tuesday, prices touched a low of 2,827 ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 15.ž Total traded volume stood at 44,696 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 tonnes. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil likely to retest a support level at 2,832 ringgit per tonne, driven by a downward wave capable of travelling to 2,719 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will announce on Thursday palm oil exports for the first 25 days of the month, but the expected sales hike may not be enough to calm worries about rising inventories. "The export numbers are likely to continue to be impressive, but we need to understand that the sharp gain is due to the low base from the previous month," said Ker. Exports for the first half of September rose 12 percent from a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed on Tuesday. In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude oil prices rose on Wednesday after Japan's central bank became the latest country to further open the monetary taps to help stimulate its economy. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery rose 0.4 percent. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.3 percent higher, recovering from previous day's near 1-month low. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2705 -9.00 2698 2733 448 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2813 +10.00 2793 2836 6338 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2859 -2.00 2850 2889 23634 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7802 +12.00 7774 7852 187498 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9876 +32.00 9854 9916 421778 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 55.54 +0.21 55.23 55.98 8580 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 95.04 -0.25 94.93 96.17 7482 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8040; Reuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)