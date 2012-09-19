* Palm oil futures edge down as selling pressure remains
* Export data for 1-25 September eyed, higher exports
expected
* Palm oil to retest support at 2,832 ringgit -technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
closed slightly lower on Wednesday, as last-minute selling on
better-than-expected soybean yields in the United States offset
gains boosted by expectations of strong export data.
Sentiment remains cautious after palm oil futures lost as
much as 5.3 percent on Tuesday on reports that the U.S. Midwest
soybean crop was not as badly damaged by drought as initially
feared, and that the harvest was progressing fast.
Palm oil can be used as a substitute for soyoil.
Crude palm oil was likely to find an initial support at
2,840 ringgit a tonne, said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst with
Phillip Futures, but prices were likely to fall further in
tandem with soybeans.
"We may see some short-covering which may extend for another
day, but we need to understand that the weakness is likely to
persist for crude palm oil," said Ker.
The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.1 percent to close at 2,859
ringgit ($935). On Tuesday, prices touched a low of 2,827
ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 15.ž
Total traded volume stood at 44,696 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 tonnes.
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil likely to retest a
support level at 2,832 ringgit per tonne, driven by a downward
wave capable of travelling to 2,719 ringgit per tonne, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will announce on Thursday palm oil
exports for the first 25 days of the month, but the expected
sales hike may not be enough to calm worries about rising
inventories.
"The export numbers are likely to continue to be impressive,
but we need to understand that the sharp gain is due to the low
base from the previous month," said Ker.
Exports for the first half of September rose 12 percent from
a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed on Tuesday.
In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude oil prices rose
on Wednesday after Japan's central bank became the latest
country to further open the monetary taps to help stimulate its
economy.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery rose 0.4 percent. The most active January 2013
soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed
0.3 percent higher, recovering from previous day's near 1-month
low.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2705 -9.00 2698 2733 448
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2813 +10.00 2793 2836 6338
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2859 -2.00 2850 2889 23634
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7802 +12.00 7774 7852 187498
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9876 +32.00 9854 9916 421778
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 55.54 +0.21 55.23 55.98 8580
NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 95.04 -0.25 94.93 96.17 7482
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
