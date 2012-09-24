* Futures dragged by rising palm oil stocks
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Malaysian palm oil futures
tumbled on Monday to their lowest in two years, hurt by rising
inventories and steep losses in U.S. soybeans on expectations of
higher output.
Bearish views by industry analysts at a vegetable oil
conference also weighed on palm oil prices.
Prices could drop to 2,600 ringgit-2,700 ringgit per tonne
till the end of this year, top analyst Dorab Mistry, head of
edible oil trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries,
said at the Globoil India conference.
Other analysts at the meet expressed similar views.
Prices may drop to 2,575 ringgit per tonne in the last
quarter of 2012 from current levels if Brent crude oil prices
come down to $95 per barrel, James Fry, chairman of commodities
consultancy LMC International, said on Saturday.
By 0408 GMT, the benchmark December contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost more than 6 percent
to 2,589 ringgit ($846) per tonne, up slightly from the intraday
low at 2,577 ringgit -- a level unseen since September 2010.
"Prices have come to a two-year low, it's not something
that's surprising. In the month of September and October, we see
a higher inventory, and it's something of a seasonality factor,"
said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"Last year we saw a year-low on Oct. 6, so we are quite
close to that."
Palm oil stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia stood at a
10-month high of 2.1 million tonnes in August, and traders said
stocks could climb higher in September on strong production.
Other vegetable oil markets also suffered steep losses on
rising U.S. soybean output and unfavourable economic sentiment.
By 0407 GMT, U.S. soyoil for December delivery had
lost 2.7 percent. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 3.2 percent
lower by the midday break, after touching the lowest level since
Aug. 6.
Chicago soybeans slid almost 2 percent to fall below $16 a
bushel for the first time since mid-August on expectations of
higher U.S. output and slowing Chinese demand.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0406 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2402 -191.00 2400 2441 128
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2521 -172.00 2508 2596 2249
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2595 -168.00 2577 2695 12457
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7350 -306.00 7350 7550 303784
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9448 -314.00 9436 9680 658454
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.35 -1.48 53.34 55.07 8865
NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 92.13 -0.76 91.78 93.18 8910
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.066 ringgit)
