* Futures hit 2,577 ringgit, level last seen on Sept. 2010
* Prices trading 17 pct lower so far in 2012
* Bearish views by top vegetable oil analysts weigh on
sentiment
* Coming Up: Malaysia's Sept. 1-25 exports on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Malaysian palm oil futures
tumbled on Monday to their lowest in two years, hurt by rising
inventories and steep losses in U.S. soybeans on expectations of
higher output.
Bearish views by industry analysts at a vegetable oil
conference also weighed on palm oil prices, which are trading
almost 17 percent down since the start of the year, in their
worst performance since 2008.
The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 4.2 percent to close at 2,646
ringgit ($862) per tonne, recovering from an intraday low at
2,577 ringgit, a level unseen since September 2010.
Total traded volumes stood at 43,373 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
"Prices have come to a two-year low, it's not something
that's surprising. In the month of September and October, we see
a higher inventory, and it's something of a seasonality factor,"
said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"Last year we saw a year-low on Oct. 6, so we are quite
close to that."
Palm oil prices will fall further this year as slowing
economic growth reins in demand for biofuel, leading to higher
stocks in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, key industry
officials concluded on Sunday at the Globoil Conference in
Mumbai.
Prices could drop to 2,600 ringgit-2,700 ringgit per tonne
by the end of this year, top analyst Dorab Mistry, head of
edible oil trading with Indian conglomerate Godrej Industries
told the meeting.
James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC
International, also told the conference prices may drop to 2,575
ringgit per tonne in the last quarter of 2012 from current
levels if Brent crude oil prices come down to $95 per
barrel.
Palm oil stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia stood at a
10-month high of 2.1 million tonnes in August, and traders said
stocks could climb higher in September on strong production.
Malaysian palm oil exports rose almost 15 percent for Sept.
1-20 from a month ago, according to cargo surveyor data. Demand
for the edible oil could go higher on bargain hunting as prices
hit new low, traders said.
Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing and Societe Generale de
Surveillance will issue exports data for Sept. 1-25 on Tuesday.
Other vegetable oil markets also suffered steep losses on
rising U.S. soybean output and unfavourable economic sentiment.
By 1004 GMT, U.S. soyoil for December delivery had
lost 1.8 percent. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 2.7 percent down
after touching the lowest level since Aug. 6.
Palm oil can be used as a substitute for soyoil.
Chicago soybeans slid almost 2 percent to fall below $16 a
bushel for the first time since mid-August on expectations of
higher U.S. output and slowing Chinese demand.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2512 -81.00 2400 2512 387
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2578 -115.00 2508 2596 5011
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2646 -117.00 2577 2695 27094
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7350 -306.00 7350 7550 390494
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9498 -264.00 9394 9680 1037548
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 53.86 -0.97 53.32 55.07 15152
NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 91.51 -1.38 91.34 93.18 29994
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.07 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
