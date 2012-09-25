* Palm oil futures pull back from Monday's two-year low
* StanChart expects prices to rebound by the fourth quarter
* Malaysia's palm oil exports Sept. 1-25 up 8 pct -ITS
* Exports rise 11 pct for same period -SGS
(Releads, updates prices, adds SGS exports)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Malaysian palm oil futures
recovered on Tuesday after hitting a two-year low the day
before, lifted by bargain hunting and a strong outlook for
demand, going by positive export data.
Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS)
showed exports of palm oil rose 8 percent in the first 25 days
of September, boosting hopes for strong demand after a recent
global sell-off in commodity markets.
"ITS showed an 8 percent increase, it looks to be a little
bit more subdued, given the strong pace at the start of the
month, but it's still showing a decent recovery," said StanChart
analyst Abah Ofon.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a steeper 11 percent increase in exports for the same
period.
At the close, the benchmark December contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.9 percent to
close at 2,669 ringgit ($870) per tonne.
Palm oil prices on Monday tumbled to 2,577 ringgit -- a
level unseen since September 2010 -- as rising stocks and
bearish views by industry analysts at a vegetable oil conference
in India dragged on the market.
Total traded volumes on Tuesday stood at 41,793 lots of 25
tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Analysts expect palm oil prices in the next few weeks to be
lifted by falling yields and a pickup in demand as the market
recovers from a seasonally low month in September.
"If productivity falls, which I believe it will, then that,
as well, is going to be supportive of the complex," said Ofon,
who pegged prices at 3,250 ringgit in the fourth quarter of 2012
and 3,500 ringgit for the first quarter of next year.
"We expect that, as, heading into Q1, the market is really
going to spike. There's a lot of things that are happening to
suggest that any downside in palm prices is going to be short
lived," he added.
In a bullish sign for palm oil, oil rose above $110 a barrel
on Tuesday as escalating tension over Iran offset plentiful
supplies and concern over the health of the global economy.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery fell 0.2 percent as record pace of U.S. harvest
weighed on sentiment in late Asian trading hours.
The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.2 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT2 2540 +28.00 2460 2540 404
MY PALM OIL NOV2 2605 +27.00 2543 2609 4522
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2669 +23.00 2607 2676 21399
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7266 -122.00 7202 7380 687014
CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9518 +20.00 9462 9590 558688
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 54.05 -0.12 53.80 54.27 7971
NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 92.21 +0.28 91.80 92.77 22204
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
