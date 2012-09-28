* Prices fall to 2-year low at 2,534 ringgit * Futures post worst monthly, quarterly performances since 2008 * USDA soybean stocks report eyed (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 28 Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a two-year low on Friday, and posted their worst weekly performance so far this year, as bearish investors were discouraged by the rapidly progressing soybean harvest in the United States. Palm oil is used as a substitute for soybean oil, and U.S. soybean futures have lost more than 9 percent since the beginning of last week, their biggest two-week slide in a year, due to the harvest data and reports that yields were not as badly hit by drought as expected. "It's the end of the week, and market dropped heavily. We see further liquidation," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Both technicals and fundamentals are bearish. Everything looks bad." Palm oil futures fell as far as 2,534 ringgit ($830) per tonne, the lowest since September 2010, and have lost almost 8 percent this week. For the quarter, prices recorded their steepest loss since the final quarter of 2008. The benchmark December contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 2.3 percent to close at 2,546 ringgit per tonne. Prices fell even though analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) quarterly report, due to be released on will show soybean stocks as of Sept. 1 at an eight-year low. Total traded volumes stood at 36,951 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil prices have lost close to 16 percent this month, their worst performance since October 2008. "The palm oil price is usually weak in September, possibly since production peaks during the month, during which there may potentially be high inventory," Malaysia's OSK Investment Bank said in a research note. Traders have been pricing in a build in stocks in No.2 producer Malaysia in September that could push inventories above a 10-month high hit in August, with exports not climbing enough to offset high production. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing and Societe Generale de Surveillance reported 8 and 11 percent increases respectively in exports for Sept. 1-25 and will issue exports data for the full month on Monday. In a bullish sign for palm oil, oil prices were firmer above $113 on Friday as plans for economic reform in Spain temporarily eased investor concerns about Europe's debt crisis, while heightened tensions between Israel and Iran also provided support. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery lost 1.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent higher on the last trading session before a week-long holiday. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2420 -60.00 2390 2480 512 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2461 -84.00 2461 2564 2158 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2546 -61.00 2534 2634 19221 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7186 +10.00 7172 7244 220106 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9278 +6.00 9250 9328 305268 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 51.83 -0.75 51.69 52.84 13436 NYMEX CRUDE NOV2 92.26 +0.41 92.06 92.71 17935 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.056 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)