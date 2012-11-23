* Futures post 1.4 pct weekly decline, third loss in four
* Sentiment cautious ahead of meeting to discuss Greece
bailout deal
* Palm oil still targets 2,321 ringgit -technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and posted a third
weekly loss in four, as investors remained concerned over
slowing demand for the edible oil as prospects for global
economic growth remained dim.
Investors were also cautious ahead of a European meeting on
Monday, when international lenders would gather for a second
time to reach a deal to release emergency aid for Greece.
Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer,
exported less of the edible oil for the first 20 days of the
month compared to October, fuelling concerns over its
inventories that have hovered near record high levels.
"The market is still worried about exports, which slowed
down due to the slew of holidays last week," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"The question everybody is asking now is whether end stocks
will be lower or slightly higher. I think it should be going
down with lower production."
The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.7 percent to close at 2,395
ringgit ($783) per tonne.
Total traded volumes stood at 32,946 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,321 ringgit remains
intact for palm oil based on a Fibonacci retracement analysis,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
For the week, futures lost 1.4 percent on worries that the
U.S. budget crisis, and the euro zone's ongoing financial woes,
could weigh on demand.
Malaysian shipments of the tropical oil fell 3.3 percent and
3.8 percent for the Nov. 1-20 period from a month ago, cargo
surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de
Surveillance said respectively.
Traders are hoping the annual price outlook conference,
organised by the Indonesia Palm Oil Association on next Thursday
and Friday, would provide more perspective.
In related markets, Brent crude slipped towards $110 a
barrel on Friday as weak data from Europe raised concerns about
global demand and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip eased supply
concerns, offsetting positive manufacturing data from China.
In other vegetable oil markets, the most active May 2013
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed 0.2 percent higher. The U.S. financial markets were
closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2267 -33.00 2247 2270 239
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2355 -18.00 2342 2370 4679
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2395 -16.00 2380 2411 18223
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6762 +0.00 6656 6766 822426
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8548 +14.00 8474 8550 511628
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 48.53 +0.00 0.00 0.00 0
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 87.12 -0.25 86.71 87.77 25239
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.06 ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)