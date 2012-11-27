* Prices touch near 1-week high at 2,458 ringgit, on euro
zone optimism
* Palm oil to revisit high of 2,485 ringgit -technicals
* China's palm stocks to hit 1 mln T by year-end -CNGOIC
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Nov 27 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down on Tuesday, as traders booked profits from a near
one-week high after Greece's international lenders agreed on a
financial aid deal that boosted market optimism.
On the domestic front, investors are watching Malaysian palm
oil output to gauge whether stocks will reach another record
high, especially after the latest cargo surveyor data pointed to
weaker export demand.
"Demand is tepid, with rumours that India may import on
domestic shortfall. Speculators are also seen pushing up futures
amid optimism that output in the fourth quarter will avert the
looming 'supply cliff'," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.9 percent to close at 2,410
ringgit ($792) per tonne, but off the day's high of 2,458
ringgit, a level last seen on Nov. 21.
Total traded volumes stood at 35,938 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil would revisit its Nov. 20 high of
2,485 per tonne based on a wave analysis, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Cargo surveyor data showed a slight decline of below 2
percent for Malaysian palm oil shipments in the first 25 days of
November from a month ago.
The market, however, expects weaker palm oil prices to
stimulate demand for price-sensitive markets such as India and
Pakistan in the next few weeks.
Palm oil stocks in China could hit one million tonnes by
year-end, up from 790,000 tonnes last week, fed by surging
imports and stagnant domestic demand, the China National Grain
and Oils Information Centre said on its website
(www.grain.gov.cn).
Brent crude stayed above $111 per barrel on Tuesday as
optimism coursed through financial markets after Greece's
international lenders reached a deal on a new debt target,
although worries about a looming U.S. fiscal crisis kept a lid
on gains.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery inched up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2178 -87.00 2175 2270 374
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2355 -30.00 2346 2409 4150
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2410 -22.00 2401 2458 15919
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6808 +2.00 6794 6870 518110
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8568 -32.00 8560 8650 535904
CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 49.42 +0.16 49.13 49.70 2348
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 88.05 +0.31 87.71 88.25 13184
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.05 ringgit)
