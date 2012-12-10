(releads)
* Dec 1-10 palm oil exports firm-cargo surveyors
* Stocks up at a slower pace of 2.3 pct, hits record at 2.56
mln tonnes -MPOB
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Malaysian palm oil futures
inched up on Monday as slower-than-expected growth in stocks
last month and firm export demand in the first ten days of
December lifted sentiment.
Traders are expecting stronger export demand in the days to
come, potentially cutting into record stocks notched in November
and supporting benchmark palm oil futures that have fallen xx
percent this year.
This decline marks the worst annual performance for palm oil
futures since the financial crisis in 2008 although traders said
this provides a massive buying opportunity for the edible oil
that trades at a $350 discount to competing Argentine soyoil.
"We could see an upward swing in prices this week. The
market will be pricing in more positive sentiment," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
Benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange settled up 0.7 percent to 2,313 ringgit
($760) per tonne. Total traded volumes rose to 35,330 lots of 25
tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed that
November's inventory level rose 2.3 percent to a record 2.56
million tonnes from the previous month. Stocks grew at a weaker
than expected pace, giving support to prices during afternoon
trade.
Firm exports also gave support. Cargo surveyor Societe
Generale de Surveillance said Malaysian exports for Dec 1-10
rose 0.4 percent to 516,841 tonnes from 514,798 tonnes shipped
during Nov 1-10.
Investors are banking on higher shipments in the next few
weeks as planters rush to finish their annual tax free export
quota allocation of 3.5 million tonnes which expires end of
December.
Brent crude oil rose above $107 a barrel on Monday, snapping
five straight days of losses after Chinese data showed the
world's biggest energy consumer was rebounding after a slowdown.
In palm oil's competing markets, U.S. soyoil for January
delivery fell 0.3 percent. The most active May 2013
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
ended almost flat.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2125 +14.00 2120 2125 10
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2223 +12.00 2205 2230 3017
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2313 +16.00 2288 2317 15582
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6860 +38.00 6802 6900 522018
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8752 +2.00 8722 8788 379386
CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 50.90 -0.23 50.78 51.21 5492
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 86.30 +0.37 85.90 86.49 12304
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.0555 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)