* Prices drop to 2,229 ringgit, a level last seen on Nov. 12
* Traders looking out for Malaysia's new crude palm oil tax
for Jan
* Palm prices to rise soon on export demand -Oil World
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped to a one-month low on Wednesday, as forecasts for a
higher supply of rival soybean oil stoked concerns of a global
vegetable oil surplus.
The bearish view of soybean oil from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA), coupled with Malaysia's record high palm oil
stocks in November, have put palm oil futures on track for their
steepest annual loss since 2008.
"CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade) soyoil came down yesterday by
about 90 points, and there were some traders who were trying to
break the previous low," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
At the close, the benchmark February contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 2.3 percent to
2,238 ringgit ($730) per tonne, slightly off a low at 2,229
ringgit, a level unseen since Nov. 12.
Total traded volumes stood at 35,105 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Traders are looking out for Malaysia's new crude palm oil
export tax that will be formalised in a gazette on Dec. 17 under
a new tax structure that aims to claw back market share from top
producer Indonesia.
Despite higher supply of global vegetable oil, the steep
discount between palm oil and soybean oil could stimulate high
export demand for palm oil and send prices rising in early 2013,
said Hamburg-based analysts Oil World.
Palm oil imports by India, the world's top vegetable oil
buyer, are likely to have fallen in November from October
levels, which were the highest in at least three years, as
demand shrank with the start of cold weather that solidifies the
oil, a Reuters survey showed.
In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude held above $108
a barrel on Wednesday as OPEC reduced oil supply, although
rising output from the United States and uncertainty about its
budget for next year limited price gains.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January
delivery fell 0.4 percent in late Asian trade, after
falling by almost 2 percent in the previous session. The most
active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 1.8 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2045 -42.00 2040 2060 33
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2141 -46.00 2130 2166 786
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2238 -53.00 2229 2266 14271
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6678 -170.00 6676 6774 799746
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8622 -162.00 8612 8708 532042
CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 50.02 -0.18 49.97 50.32 6254
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 86.23 +0.44 85.68 86.29 11176
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.05 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)