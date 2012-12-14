* Prices bounce from 3-yr low, but investors cautious on
record stocks
* Traders looking out for Malaysia's new crude palm oil tax
for Jan
* Coming up: Malaysia palm export data for Dec. 1-15 by ITS
on Sat
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 Malaysian palm oil futures
rebound on Friday from the previous day's three-year low but
prices still posted their fourth consecutive weekly loss as
worries persisted over record high stocks.
For the week, palm oil lost almost 1 percent after slumping
to the lowest since November 2009 on Thursday. Sluggish global
economic growth, which hurt commodity demand, has also put the
edible oil on track for the steepest annual loss since 2008.
"Concerns about large stockpiles are still hovering despite
the fact that, on the financial market side, we have further
stimulus coming from the U.S. Fed and some speculation that
Japan may expand its asset purchasing programme," said Ker Chung
Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"For today we see some kind of a relief rally after
yesterday's drop, but the fundamentals are still the same."
At the close, the benchmark February contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.1 percent to
2,276 ringgit ($746) per tonne. Prices fell to 2,217 ringgit the
previous day, a level unseen since November 2009.
Total traded volumes stood at 44,837 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Traders will be looking out for Malaysia's export data for
the first half of December, hoping for a stronger export demand
after cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 2.8
percent slide in shipments for the Dec. 1-10 period.
They are also waiting for Malaysia's new January crude palm
oil export tax set to be announced on Monday, with analysts
expecting it to be set at zero, a level that could boost export
demand and help bring stocks down.
In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude rose toward $109
a barrel on Friday on a brighter outlook for China's economy,
the world's second largest oil consumer, but worries about the
impact of a possible U.S. fiscal crisis capped price gains.
In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January
delivery gained 1.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange also closed 1.4 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC2 2100 +58.00 2100 2100 80
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2195 +53.00 2153 2195 1737
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2276 +46.00 2232 2285 14355
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6788 +86.00 6682 6798 532150
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8732 +118.00 8586 8738 609228
CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 49.67 +0.67 48.91 49.71 11726
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 86.77 +0.88 86.07 86.92 14048
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)