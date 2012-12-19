* High inventory levels still a "major factor" for investors
* Palm oil's target at 2,285 ringgit intact -technicals
* Prices can only recover in 2013 if exports pick up
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
inched lower for a second day on Wednesday as sluggish exports
in the first half of the month fan concerns that stockpiles in
the world's No.2 producer could hit another record high.
Weaker demand from top food consumers China and India early
this month have traders worried that seasonally slowing output
might not be enough to cut inventory levels, weighing on prices
that have lost almost 27 percent this year.
Demand might have tapered off as palm oil tends to solidify
in the northern hemisphere's current winter season, prompting
buyers switch to competing soy oil, which has a lower freezing
point.
"The major factor is still the end stock," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The fear is
still there -- that stocks are not going to draw down further if
exports don't pick up the second half of this month."
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,330 ringgit
($763) per tonne. Prices kept at a tight range of 2,313 - 2,338
ringgit per tonne.
Total traded volumes stood at 25,722 lots of 25 tonnes each,
only slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as some
investors wound up positions ahead of the year-end.
Technical analysis showed palm oil prices remained unchanged
at a bearish target of 2,285 ringgit, Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said.
Investors are pinning their hopes on the government's new
crude palm oil export tax regime, set at zero for January, to
help spur shipments of the grade and cut down record stocks,
which hit 2.56 million tonnes in November.
"The case in the market is whether export demand can hold up
and continue. That's why we are seeing palm oil pricing at such
a large discount to other oils," said ANZ agricultural and
commodity strategist Victor Thianpiriya in Singapore.
"We don't see the potential for a dramatic pick up in prices
until early next year, and that's only if export demand
continues to be strong."
Brent oil rose above $109 a barrel on Wednesday on
expectations that a budget crisis in the United States will be
resolved, saving the world's top oil consumer from slipping into
recession.
In other competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for
January delivery edged up 0.4 percent in late Asian
trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.9 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2190 -7.00 2176 2200 400
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2268 -9.00 2250 2274 3592
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2330 -12.00 2313 2338 10466
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6772 -54.00 6728 6788 403098
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8724 -76.00 8672 8754 484828
CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 49.34 +0.17 49.13 49.49 5076
NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 88.28 +0.35 87.81 88.28 938
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)