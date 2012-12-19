* High inventory levels still a "major factor" for investors -trader * Palm oil's target at 2,285 ringgit intact -technicals * Prices can only recover in 2013 if exports pick up -analyst (Updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 Malaysian palm oil futures inched lower for a second day on Wednesday as sluggish exports in the first half of the month fan concerns that stockpiles in the world's No.2 producer could hit another record high. Weaker demand from top food consumers China and India early this month have traders worried that seasonally slowing output might not be enough to cut inventory levels, weighing on prices that have lost almost 27 percent this year. Demand might have tapered off as palm oil tends to solidify in the northern hemisphere's current winter season, prompting buyers switch to competing soy oil, which has a lower freezing point. "The major factor is still the end stock," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "The fear is still there -- that stocks are not going to draw down further if exports don't pick up the second half of this month." The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,330 ringgit ($763) per tonne. Prices kept at a tight range of 2,313 - 2,338 ringgit per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 25,722 lots of 25 tonnes each, only slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as some investors wound up positions ahead of the year-end. Technical analysis showed palm oil prices remained unchanged at a bearish target of 2,285 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Investors are pinning their hopes on the government's new crude palm oil export tax regime, set at zero for January, to help spur shipments of the grade and cut down record stocks, which hit 2.56 million tonnes in November. "The case in the market is whether export demand can hold up and continue. That's why we are seeing palm oil pricing at such a large discount to other oils," said ANZ agricultural and commodity strategist Victor Thianpiriya in Singapore. "We don't see the potential for a dramatic pick up in prices until early next year, and that's only if export demand continues to be strong." Brent oil rose above $109 a barrel on Wednesday on expectations that a budget crisis in the United States will be resolved, saving the world's top oil consumer from slipping into recession. In other competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for January delivery edged up 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.9 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2190 -7.00 2176 2200 400 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2268 -9.00 2250 2274 3592 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2330 -12.00 2313 2338 10466 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6772 -54.00 6728 6788 403098 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8724 -76.00 8672 8754 484828 CBOT SOY OIL JAN3 49.34 +0.17 49.13 49.49 5076 NYMEX CRUDE JAN3 88.28 +0.35 87.81 88.28 938 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.05 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)