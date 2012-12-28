* Prices hit 2,515 ringgit per tonne, highest since Nov 2
* Palm rises 3.6 pct on week, second straight weekly gain
* Tax difference could spur demand for Malaysia crude palm
oil
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Dec 28 Malaysian palm oil futures
touched a near two-month high on Friday, posting a second
straight weekly gain as traders expect record stocks in the
world's No.2 producer to ease on lower production and higher
shipments.
Exports rose slightly for the first 25 days of December from
the same period a month ago, thanks to larger purchases from
India and the United States, cargo surveyor data showed.
On top of that, heavy rains that could bring floods to key
oil palm producing regions in the Southeast Asian country
sparked concerns of supply disruptions, raising hopes that
inventory levels could fall in December.
"The current growing concern is the monsoon that is hitting
hard on the east coast and southern part of Malaysia. This theme
is likely to play out at least until the second week of
January," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip
Futures in Singapore.
"On the macroeconomic front, it seems like the current push
towards the 2,500-ringgit level has brushed aside concerns of a
fiscal cliff," he added.
U.S. President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a
last round of talks to reach a deal to avoid the so-called
fiscal cliff before a New Year's deadline, failing which the
world's largest economy may slip back into recession and hurt
global commodity demand.
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange gained 0.5 percent to close at 2,494
ringgit ($815) per tonne, off an earlier high of 2,515 ringgit
per tonne, a level last seen on Nov. 2.
Total traded volumes stood at 31,099 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
For the week, palm oil prices climbed 3.6 percent, extending
last week's gain that came after four straight weekly losses.
Traders are hoping that a lower export tax for crude palm
oil starting January could spur more demand. Malaysian cargoes
are likely to be cheaper than rival Indonesia's with the former
setting its January export tax rate at zero compared to the
latter's 7.5 percent.
Brent crude edged down slightly on Friday after earlier
climbing above $111 per barrel.
In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery rose 0.9 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange ended 0.7 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2375 +25.00 2331 2382 255
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2453 +22.00 2421 2468 2331
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2494 +13.00 2467 2515 14116
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6964 +22.00 6932 7026 749854
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8642 +60.00 8610 8674 507182
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.17 +0.44 48.73 49.36 6184
NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 90.97 +0.10 90.91 91.49 11362
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.06 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)