(Releads, updates prices) * Palm oil still targets 2,452 ringgit -technicals * Industry regulator to release stocks and output data next week By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday after strong gains earlier this week and weak technical outlook although investors pinned hopes on the government's new export tax spurring demand for the edible oil. The revised crude palm oil export tax, set at zero percent in January, has made Malaysia's cargoes cheaper than top producer Indonesia. Investors are eyeing January's shipment data which will likely reflect higher demand, especially from top buyers China, India and the United States, and boost prices that have lost 1.2 percent this week. "For the first ten days, yes, the exports might be better but don't expect any miracles," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "But for the first 15 and 20 days, a lot of people are worried that the export would be very good, so they are covering the market," the trader said. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 0.3 percent lower at 2,532 ringgit ($840) per tonne in see-saw trade. Total traded volume stood at 32,188 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed that the bearish target of 2,452 ringgit per tonne remains unchanged for palm oil as a five-wave cycle rising from the Dec. 13 low of 2,217 ringgit has completed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Malaysia has been struggling with record high stocks which have weighed on prices, but seasonally slowing production and supply disruptions from monsoon rains could help reduce stockpiles that hit 2.56 million tonnes in November. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on December's end stocks and output next week. Oil fell below $111 a barrel on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers indicated they may at least slow a stimulus programme this year, threatening the economic recovery in the world's biggest fuel consumer. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade after China's decision to scrap another purchase of soybeans on Thursday weighed on prices. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended up more than 1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1056 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2368 +5.00 2346 2390 345 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2428 -13.00 2423 2461 4651 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2467 -7.00 2462 2495 15222 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7028 +42.00 6898 7038 626342 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8768 +88.00 8642 8790 491458 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 50.44 -0.26 50.22 50.87 16132 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 91.65 -1.27 91.52 92.87 22955 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.0315 ringgit) (Editing by Michael Urquhart and Niluksi Koswanage)