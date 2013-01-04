(Releads, updates prices)
* Palm oil still targets 2,452 ringgit -technicals
* Industry regulator to release stocks and output data next
week
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Friday after strong gains earlier this week and
weak technical outlook although investors pinned hopes on the
government's new export tax spurring demand for the edible oil.
The revised crude palm oil export tax, set at zero percent
in January, has made Malaysia's cargoes cheaper than top
producer Indonesia.
Investors are eyeing January's shipment data which will
likely reflect higher demand, especially from top buyers China,
India and the United States, and boost prices that have lost 1.2
percent this week.
"For the first ten days, yes, the exports might be better
but don't expect any miracles," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
"But for the first 15 and 20 days, a lot of people are
worried that the export would be very good, so they are covering
the market," the trader said.
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange ended 0.3 percent lower at 2,532 ringgit
($840) per tonne in see-saw trade.
Total traded volume stood at 32,188 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed that the bearish target of 2,452 ringgit
per tonne remains unchanged for palm oil as a five-wave cycle
rising from the Dec. 13 low of 2,217 ringgit has completed, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Malaysia has been struggling with record high stocks which
have weighed on prices, but seasonally slowing production and
supply disruptions from monsoon rains could help reduce
stockpiles that hit 2.56 million tonnes in November.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on
December's end stocks and output next week.
Oil fell below $111 a barrel on Friday after U.S. Federal
Reserve policy makers indicated they may at least slow a
stimulus programme this year, threatening the economic recovery
in the world's biggest fuel consumer.
In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery fell 0.5 percent in late Asian trade after
China's decision to scrap another purchase of soybeans on
Thursday weighed on prices.
The most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange ended up more than 1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1056 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2368 +5.00 2346 2390 345
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2428 -13.00 2423 2461 4651
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2467 -7.00 2462 2495 15222
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7028 +42.00 6898 7038 626342
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8768 +88.00 8642 8790 491458
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 50.44 -0.26 50.22 50.87 16132
NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 91.65 -1.27 91.52 92.87 22955
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.0315 ringgit)
(Editing by Michael Urquhart and Niluksi Koswanage)