* Traders await MPOB and USDA data due later this week * Prices on track for third straight session of loss * Palm oil to drop further to 2,407 ringgit -technicals * Indonesia palm exports seen up as much as 9 pct in 2013 -industry (Updates prices, adds detail) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to a 2-week low on Monday, its third consecutive fall, as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of export data this week which will provide clues about the demand outlook for the edible oil. Traders are eyeing shipment data for the first 10 days of January, due out on Thursday, to gauge the impact of Malaysia's zero crude palm oil export tax. The market is also keeping a close watch on any rejected cargoes from China due to its stricter import policy. Malaysia's inventory levels are expected to edge lower in December due to slower production. Industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), will release official stocks and output data also on Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report on the 2012 U.S. soybean harvest due Friday is also in focus, as a higher soybean production for crushing into soybean oil may shift demand away from palm oil. "People are waiting for the MPOB & USDA data releases later this week. Traders are staying on the sideline as palm oil technically faces stress at the 2,500-ringgit mark," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 1.9 percent down at 2,420 ringgit ($796) per tonne. Prices had earlier fallen to as low as 2,416 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 24. Total traded volume stood at 58,065 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed that palm oil is expected to fall further to 2,407 ringgit, as a drop from the Jan. 2 high of 2,524 ringgit has yet to end, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Favourable weather in South America leading to better soybean crop prospects and potentially higher supply of soybean oil could also place further pressure on palm oil prices. Palm oil exports from Indonesia, the world's biggest producer of the edible oil, may rise by as much as 9 percent this year, a top industry association official said on Monday, as improving global economic conditions boost demand. In related markets, Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on Monday as profit taking and inventory data showing weak fuel demand in the United States offset optimism that the world's biggest economies are on a steady recovery path. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery gained 0.2 percent in late Asian trade, lifted by bargain-hunting activities in the soybeans market, which bounced back from a six-week low. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.4 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2328 -41.00 2328 2360 665 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2367 -58.00 2363 2425 6629 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2420 -47.00 2416 2476 24985 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6964 -36.00 6940 7016 604152 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8688 -34.00 8676 8756 534014 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.97 +0.07 49.25 50.57 12862 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 92.70 -0.39 92.52 93.25 12697 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.042 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)