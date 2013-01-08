* Malaysia Dec palm oil stocks likely eased from record-high -poll * Traders await MPOB and USDA data later this week * Palm oil to extend losses to 2,371 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 8 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in more than two weeks on Tuesday, dragged lower by concerns about demand and caution ahead of key industry data due out later in the week. Prices dropped for the fourth consecutive day, with traders cautious in the run up to Malaysia's Jan. 1-10 export data due Thursday, a gauge of the impact of a zero percent export tax. Malaysian palm oil stocks likely eased to 2.5 million tonnes in December from a record 2.56 million tonnes, a Reuters survey of five plantation firms showed on Tuesday, but the slight fall did not manage to lift prices as stocks remained high. "The market should stabilise around 2,400 ringgit and trade in the 2,380-2,450 ringgit range," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "There's still a lot of uncertainty over demand from China and India." Traders will be looking to see if major palm oil buyers China and India increase purchases due to the lower export tax. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1 percent to close at 2,393 ringgit ($787) per tonne. Prices had earlier dropped to an intraday low at 2,382 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 21. Total traded volume stood at 42,454 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to extend losses to 2,371 ringgit per tonne, as its gain from the Dec. 13 low of 2,217 ringgit will be totally reversed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Traders were on alert after Malaysia's weather office warned that tropical storms could bring heavy rains and floods to the east coast of the country, disrupting palm oil output in the key producing state of Pahang. Market players will also focus on official stocks and output data for December which the Malaysian Palm Oil Board is due to release on Thursday, as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's report on the 2012 U.S. soybean harvest due out on Friday. Brent crude futures steadied above $111 per barrel on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors opted for caution ahead of key data from China and a European Central Bank meeting this week. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.6 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2289 -31.00 2289 2319 303 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2343 -22.00 2334 2371 3281 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2393 -25.00 2382 2423 18567 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6844 -134.00 6828 6988 718090 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8660 -50.00 8634 8726 490834 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.88 -0.08 49.80 50.34 7146 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 93.26 +0.07 93.00 93.35 10211 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.04 ringgit) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)