* Cargo surveyors to issue Malaysia Jan 1-10 export data on Thurs * Malaysia Dec palm oil stocks, output data also due Thurs * Palm oil to consolidate in 2,371-2,407 ringgit zone -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded from a more-than-two-week low on Wednesday, snapping four consecutive days of losses, although gains were limited by investor caution ahead of a slew of key industry data this week. Traders are uncertain whether overseas buyers will increase purchases after Malaysia set a zero percent crude palm oil export tax in January, especially as China is this month introducing stricter rules on edible oil imports. They will be watching Malaysia's export data for the first 10 days of January, due on Thursday, for more trading clues. "From the first week of January until now, we have not seen any official data, so market participants have no idea how strict China is in enforcing the regulation," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "But on the other hand, we have this zero percent export tax that could support prices." The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1 percent to close at 2,413 ringgit ($794) per tonne. Prices dropped to a low of 2,382 ringgit on Tuesday, a level last seen on Dec. 21. Total traded volume stood at 37,074 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technical analysis showed palm oil was expected to consolidate in a zone of 2,371 to 2,407 ringgit for one trading session before sliding further towards 2,334 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Market participants will also focus on Malaysia's December palm oil stocks and output data on Thursday. A Reuters survey showed stocks are likely to have eased to 2.5 million tonnes from a record 2.56 million on slowing production. Malaysia's weather office issued a heavy rain advisory on Thursday, saying intermittent rain may cause floods in low-lying areas in the key palm producing state of Sarawak, possibly disrupting harvesting. In related markets, Brent futures steadied below $112 per barrel on Wednesday as investors awaited Chinese trade data, U.S. corporate earnings and the outcome of a European Central Bank policy meeting to glean insights into the health of the world's biggest economies. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery edged up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. Investors in agricultural markets are taking positions ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report due to be released on Friday. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.9 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2295 +2.00 2287 2303 253 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2368 +30.00 2344 2368 3180 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2413 +23.00 2382 2415 17809 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6804 -82.00 6800 6860 525870 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8600 -80.00 8590 8662 353340 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.64 +0.11 49.42 49.75 5027 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 92.94 -0.21 92.85 93.34 13714 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.04 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)