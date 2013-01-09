* Cargo surveyors to issue Malaysia Jan 1-10 export data on
Thurs
* Malaysia Dec palm oil stocks, output data also due Thurs
* Palm oil to consolidate in 2,371-2,407 ringgit zone
-technicals
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 9 Malaysian palm oil futures
rebounded from a more-than-two-week low on Wednesday, snapping
four consecutive days of losses, although gains were limited by
investor caution ahead of a slew of key industry data this week.
Traders are uncertain whether overseas buyers will increase
purchases after Malaysia set a zero percent crude palm oil
export tax in January, especially as China is this month
introducing stricter rules on edible oil imports.
They will be watching Malaysia's export data for the first
10 days of January, due on Thursday, for more trading clues.
"From the first week of January until now, we have not seen
any official data, so market participants have no idea how
strict China is in enforcing the regulation," said Ker Chung
Yang, commodities analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"But on the other hand, we have this zero percent export tax
that could support prices."
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange gained 1 percent to close at 2,413 ringgit
($794) per tonne. Prices dropped to a low of 2,382 ringgit on
Tuesday, a level last seen on Dec. 21.
Total traded volume stood at 37,074 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technical analysis showed palm oil was expected to
consolidate in a zone of 2,371 to 2,407 ringgit for one trading
session before sliding further towards 2,334 ringgit, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
Market participants will also focus on Malaysia's December
palm oil stocks and output data on Thursday. A Reuters survey
showed stocks are likely to have eased to 2.5 million tonnes
from a record 2.56 million on slowing production.
Malaysia's weather office issued a heavy rain advisory on
Thursday, saying intermittent rain may cause floods in low-lying
areas in the key palm producing state of Sarawak, possibly
disrupting harvesting.
In related markets, Brent futures steadied below $112 per
barrel on Wednesday as investors awaited Chinese trade data,
U.S. corporate earnings and the outcome of a European Central
Bank policy meeting to glean insights into the health of the
world's biggest economies.
In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery edged up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade.
Investors in agricultural markets are taking positions ahead of
a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report due to be
released on Friday.
The most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.9 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2295 +2.00 2287 2303 253
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2368 +30.00 2344 2368 3180
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2413 +23.00 2382 2415 17809
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6804 -82.00 6800 6860 525870
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8600 -80.00 8590 8662 353340
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.64 +0.11 49.42 49.75 5027
NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 92.94 -0.21 92.85 93.34 13714
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.04 ringgit)
