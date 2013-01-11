* Futures post 4.1 pct weekly loss, sharpest since mid-Nov
* Prices hit intraday low at 2,332 ringgit
* Negative surprise in stocks, lower exports weigh on prices
* Palm oil to drop to 2,334 ringgit -technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Malaysian palm oil futures
slid to a 3-week low on Friday, posting their steepest weekly
loss since mid-November, as higher stocks and slowing exports
weighed on investors' confidence.
Malaysia's palm oil stocks climbed to a record 2.63 million
tonnes in December, going against market consensus of a slight
drop and fuelling concerns that inventory levels may remain high
for the first month of the year.
For the week, palm oil futures lost 4.1 percent, weakened by
data showing exports for the first ten days of January falling
by as much as 34 percent from the same period a month ago amid
China's stricter regulation on edible oil imports.
"Overall, we view the latest inventory data negatively as
high stocks should keep prices at distressed level of below
2,500 ringgit per tonne for an extended period," Alan Lim Seong
Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank,
said in a note on Friday.
The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to close at 2,366 ringgit
($784) per tonne, above its intraday low at 2,332 ringgit, a
level not seen since Dec. 21.
Total traded volume stood at 42,283 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil was expected to fall to 2,334
ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this
level and heading to 2,289 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Malaysian palm oil exports fell 25 percent and 34 percent
for the first 10 days of January from a month ago, according to
cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale
de Surveillance, respectively.
The decline occurred despite Malaysia cancelling crude palm
oil export taxes in January. Analysts said the newly adjusted
tax structure would be positive for palm oil longer term.
"A steep decline in export taxes from 23 percent to zero
should have some positive impact on shipment. We should see the
effects in one or two months," Alvin Tai, plantations analyst
with Malaysia's OSK Research, said in a note on Friday.
Malaysia's weather office maintained its forecast that heavy
rains in the key oil palm producing state of Sarawak may bring
floods that could disrupt harvesting and lower production.
Output is also expected to trend lower on seasonal factors.
Brent crude futures fell towards $111 a barrel on Friday on
concerns that faster-than-expected inflation in China will limit
room for further policy easing to boost growth in the world's
second-biggest oil consumer.
In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March
delivery lost 0.5 percent in late Asian trade, as
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Department of
Agriculture supply-demand report due to be released later on
Friday.
The most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.6 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL JAN3 2260 -15.00 2251 2265 41
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2330 -9.00 2298 2334 1376
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2366 -21.00 2332 2377 18982
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6640 -170.00 6634 6748 698016
CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8488 -134.00 8482 8594 441100
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.50 -0.25 49.35 49.87 12975
NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 93.52 -0.30 93.51 94.13 13221
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.02 ringgit)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)