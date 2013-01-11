* Futures post 4.1 pct weekly loss, sharpest since mid-Nov * Prices hit intraday low at 2,332 ringgit * Negative surprise in stocks, lower exports weigh on prices * Palm oil to drop to 2,334 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Jan 11 Malaysian palm oil futures slid to a 3-week low on Friday, posting their steepest weekly loss since mid-November, as higher stocks and slowing exports weighed on investors' confidence. Malaysia's palm oil stocks climbed to a record 2.63 million tonnes in December, going against market consensus of a slight drop and fuelling concerns that inventory levels may remain high for the first month of the year. For the week, palm oil futures lost 4.1 percent, weakened by data showing exports for the first ten days of January falling by as much as 34 percent from the same period a month ago amid China's stricter regulation on edible oil imports. "Overall, we view the latest inventory data negatively as high stocks should keep prices at distressed level of below 2,500 ringgit per tonne for an extended period," Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note on Friday. The benchmark March contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to close at 2,366 ringgit ($784) per tonne, above its intraday low at 2,332 ringgit, a level not seen since Dec. 21. Total traded volume stood at 42,283 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed palm oil was expected to fall to 2,334 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking below this level and heading to 2,289 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Malaysian palm oil exports fell 25 percent and 34 percent for the first 10 days of January from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance, respectively. The decline occurred despite Malaysia cancelling crude palm oil export taxes in January. Analysts said the newly adjusted tax structure would be positive for palm oil longer term. "A steep decline in export taxes from 23 percent to zero should have some positive impact on shipment. We should see the effects in one or two months," Alvin Tai, plantations analyst with Malaysia's OSK Research, said in a note on Friday. Malaysia's weather office maintained its forecast that heavy rains in the key oil palm producing state of Sarawak may bring floods that could disrupt harvesting and lower production. Output is also expected to trend lower on seasonal factors. Brent crude futures fell towards $111 a barrel on Friday on concerns that faster-than-expected inflation in China will limit room for further policy easing to boost growth in the world's second-biggest oil consumer. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for March delivery lost 0.5 percent in late Asian trade, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply-demand report due to be released later on Friday. The most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.6 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN3 2260 -15.00 2251 2265 41 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2330 -9.00 2298 2334 1376 MY PALM OIL MAR3 2366 -21.00 2332 2377 18982 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6640 -170.00 6634 6748 698016 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8488 -134.00 8482 8594 441100 CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 49.50 -0.25 49.35 49.87 12975 NYMEX CRUDE FEB3 93.52 -0.30 93.51 94.13 13221 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.02 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)