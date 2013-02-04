(Corrects source in paragraph 2 to Argentine agriculture
ministry, not U.S. agriculture ministry)
* Dry weather in Argentina could lower global vegetable oil
output
* Palm oil to keep rising to 2,639 ringgit -technicals
* Traders eye Malaysia January palm stocks
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Feb 4 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Monday and were set for a fourth straight session of
gains, tracking higher soybeans and soybean oil on persistent
concerns over dry weather in Argentina.
U.S. soybeans were trading near a six-week high despite
scattered showers in Argentina in recent weeks that have brought
some relief to thirsty 2012/13 soybean crops, as many areas are
still suffering parched conditions, the Argentine agriculture
ministry said.
Lower soybean and soybean oil production could shift some
demand to the cheaper palm oil, which in turn may help ease
record stocks for the tropical oil.
"It's the South American weather that is serving as the pull
factor," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
"Locally, with a continuous wide discount in cash crude palm
oil to futures, sentiment is still cautious as traders await the
expected high stocks for January."
By the midday break, the benchmark April contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.7
percent to 2,575 ringgit ($831) per tonne. Prices hit a 3-month
high at 2,593 ringgit on Thursday.
Total traded volumes stood at 12,129 lots of 25 tonnes each,
thinner than the usual 12,500 tonnes.
Technical analysis shows palm oil is expected to keep rising
to 2,639 ringgit, as it has cleared resistance at 2,567 ringgit
per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Traders are shifting their focus to Malaysia's palm oil
stocks for January, hoping that slowing production and
better-than-expected exports will bring down record stocks of
2.63 million tonnes recorded for December.
Malaysian palm exports in January fell 7 percent from a
month ago, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, while
another surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a
6.4 percent fall.
That represented an improvement from the double-digit
decline seen in the first 20 days of January, as worries eased
over China's stricter regulation on edible oil imports after the
first cargo from Malaysia was discharged.
Brent crude steadied above $116 per barrel on Monday,
holding near a more than four-month high, as data from top
consumers the United States and China reinforced a view that the
global economy was headed for a modest uptick this year.
Other vegetable oil markets also advanced on Argentine
weather concerns. U.S. soyoil for March delivery gained
0.8 percent in early Asian trade. The most active September
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
edged up 1 percent near a 3-month high.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0529 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL FEB3 2515 +3.00 2515 2550 81
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2548 +20.00 2548 2563 1609
MY PALM OIL APR3 2575 +18.00 2571 2592 6160
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7230 +56.00 7192 7252 291564
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8914 +84.00 8842 8932 284644
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 53.39 +0.40 53.10 53.40 4173
NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 97.53 -0.24 97.44 97.76 3457
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.099 ringgit)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)