* Palm oil to extend gains to 2,620 ringgit -technicals
* Feb. 1-20 palm oil exports up 0.6 pct -ITS
* Shipments down 0.3 pct for same period -SGS
(Updates throughout)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday, as dismal export data
offset optimism that demand could get a boost if dry Latin
American weather dents supply of rival soyoil.
U.S. soybeans hit a 12-day high on Wednesday as the oilseed
drew more support from concerns that dry weather in Argentina
would cut the upcoming harvest.
Traders fear that a boost in palm oil demand may not be
strong enough to reduce a 2.58 million tonne stockpile in
Malaysia, with exports in the first 20 days of February inching
up just 0.6 percent from a month ago.
Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slight 0.3 percent drop in palm oil exports for the
same period.
Malaysia's plan to raise its crude palm oil export tax for
March to 4.5 percent from February's zero percent, making the
grade more expensive for overseas buyers, also weighed on
prices.
"There is uncertainty over the demand in March because of
the export tax on crude palm oil, while end-stocks are still
hovering above 2.5 million tonnes," said a trader with a local
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to close at 2,561
ringgit ($827) per tonne. Prices traded in a range between
2,546-2,584 ringgit.
Total traded volumes stood at 30,525 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 tonnes.
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to extend
its gains to 2,620 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by a rising
wedge, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Palm oil inventories in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer,
eased 1.9 percent in January from record highs of 2.63 million
tonnes, the first decline in stocks since June.
Although overall output is expected to rise again this year,
analysts say appetite could gain as well.
Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday it
expects Malaysia's 2012/2013 output to increase to 19.7 million
tonnes, adding that growing consumption could help ease global
stocks.
Brent crude dropped toward $117 a barrel on Wednesday on the
prospect of more Saudi supply while investors look ahead to
economic and inventory data from the United States for clues on
demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
In other vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for May
delivery edged up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2508 +2.00 2495 2519 330
MY PALM OIL APR3 2538 -4.00 2521 2556 6848
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2561 -5.00 2546 2584 17489
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 7124 +16.00 7110 7170 318866
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8754 +58.00 8728 8770 293204
CBOT SOY OIL MAR3 52.65 +0.12 52.28 52.77 4911
NYMEX CRUDE MAR3 96.84 +0.23 96.59 97.04 4545
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.095 ringgit)
(Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar)