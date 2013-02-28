* Malaysia's Feb palm exports down 9.1 pct to 1.33 mln tonnes -ITS * Feb shipments down 8.8 pct for same period -SGS * India holds off raising import tax in national budget * Palm oil expected to fall to 2,361 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a more-than-six-week low on Thursday, extending losses into a seventh straight session on bleak export data and improved weather in Latin America. Losses were curtailed as India's national budget made no immediate decision on an import tax hike. India, the world's largest vegetable oil buyer, did not raise its import tax imposed in January to cut rising purchases from Malaysia and Indonesia, a move that could have hurt palm oil demand further. Weaker demand for Malaysian palm oil product exports during February, which fell 9.1 percent to 1.33 million tonnes from 1.46 million tonnes in January, still weighed on the market. "The market is on a bearish note after recent improvements in the South American weather, and export figures were not as good as everyone has expected," said a Singapore-based trader with a global commodities trading house. "The market was expecting for the export tax to be increased. Now it stays the same there may be some selling pressure in the local market." India last month slapped a 2.5 percent import tax on crude palm oil and lifted a six-year-old freeze on base import prices, the benchmark to calculate import taxes on edible oils. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.6 percent to close at 2,396 ringgit ($776) per tonne. Prices had slipped to 2,368 ringgit earlier, a level last seen on Jan. 14. Total traded volume stood at 54,738 lots of 25 tonnes each, more than double the usual 25,000 lots. Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil is expected to fall to 2,361 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. A break below there would lead to a further loss to 2,306 ringgit, he said. Palm oil production in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, has started to slow but traders said that may not ease stocks by much due to slowing demand. Inventory level stood at 2.58 million tonnes in January. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a 8.8 percent drop in Malaysia's February exports after the market close. Palm oil futures posted a 6.3 percent loss for February, the worst since September, and snapping two consecutive months of gains as prices were weighed down by the high palm oil stocks and improvements in South American weather that could increase soybean crop supply. In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel on Thursday, supported by renewed confidence that major central banks would keep taking steps to support the global economy. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2375 -15.00 2350 2381 758 MY PALM OIL APR3 2388 -12.00 2362 2411 4027 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2396 -14.00 2368 2422 20677 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6624 -92.00 6622 6756 948238 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8288 -28.00 8264 8368 730114 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.49 -0.18 49.28 49.80 6866 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 92.48 -0.28 92.42 93.18 15096 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.09 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)