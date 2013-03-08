* Investors look ahead to USDA Friday report
* Malaysia Feb palm stocks seen falling to 2.42 mln tonnes
-poll
* Prices post 3.4 pct weekly gain
* Palm oil to fall towards 2,384 ringgit -technicals
* China Feb soy imports at 2-year low as holiday hits demand
By Chew Yee Kiat
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Malaysian palm oil futures
inched up on Friday, posting a weekly gain of more than 3
percent, as expectations of upcoming bullish data offset
investor caution after the industry's biggest annual meeting
this week.
Investors took positions ahead of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) report due on Friday that is expected to show
a smaller soybean supply, while a Reuters poll also showed
Malaysian palm oil stocks are likely to ease in February.
But some market participants still remained cautious after a
consensus on price forecasts for this year failed to emerge from
the Bursa Malaysia palm oil conference that ended on Wednesday.
"The mixed views from the conference are kind of
disappointing and with the focus now being shifted to the USDA
tonight, I still believe the palm market will continue to be
trading sideways," said Ker Chung Yang, investment analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.7 percent to 2,449 ringgit
($790) per tonne, but was off a high of 2,451 ringgit, a level
unseen since Feb. 26.
Total traded volume stood at 27,046 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as investors took
positions ahead of the industry data.
Technicals showed palm oil was expected to fall towards
2,384 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from the March 1 low of
2,367 ringgit has been temporarily completed, Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao said.
A decline of nearly a fifth in output probably eased
Malaysian palm oil stocks in February to a six-month low, a
Reuters survey of five plantation companies showed on Thursday.
For the week, palm oil posted a gain of 3.4 percent,
although trade volumes were thin for most of the week as market
participants watched for trading cues from the conference.
China, the world's biggest soy buyer, imported 24.3 percent
less of the oilseed in February on the year, due to low seasonal
demand and holidays. March imports are also expected to be lower
on the year, a trend that may push up domestic prices of
products.
In other markets, Brent futures steadied above $111 a barrel
on Friday after Chinese exports for February beat forecasts,
while a restart of a crucial North Sea pipeline limited gains.
In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May
delivery edged up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL MAR3 2415 -7.00 2408 2438 32
MY PALM OIL APR3 2440 +13.00 2423 2441 2322
MY PALM OIL MAY3 2449 +16.00 2426 2451 14372
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6622 +24.00 6606 6642 350178
CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8324 +40.00 8294 8346 473160
CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.74 +0.13 50.46 50.76 5017
NYMEX CRUDE APR3 91.57 +0.01 91.28 91.70 11965
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.1 ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)