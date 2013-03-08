* Investors look ahead to USDA Friday report * Malaysia Feb palm stocks seen falling to 2.42 mln tonnes -poll * Prices post 3.4 pct weekly gain * Palm oil to fall towards 2,384 ringgit -technicals * China Feb soy imports at 2-year low as holiday hits demand (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Friday, posting a weekly gain of more than 3 percent, as expectations of upcoming bullish data offset investor caution after the industry's biggest annual meeting this week. Investors took positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report due on Friday that is expected to show a smaller soybean supply, while a Reuters poll also showed Malaysian palm oil stocks are likely to ease in February. But some market participants still remained cautious after a consensus on price forecasts for this year failed to emerge from the Bursa Malaysia palm oil conference that ended on Wednesday. "The mixed views from the conference are kind of disappointing and with the focus now being shifted to the USDA tonight, I still believe the palm market will continue to be trading sideways," said Ker Chung Yang, investment analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up 0.7 percent to 2,449 ringgit ($790) per tonne, but was off a high of 2,451 ringgit, a level unseen since Feb. 26. Total traded volume stood at 27,046 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as investors took positions ahead of the industry data. Technicals showed palm oil was expected to fall towards 2,384 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from the March 1 low of 2,367 ringgit has been temporarily completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. A decline of nearly a fifth in output probably eased Malaysian palm oil stocks in February to a six-month low, a Reuters survey of five plantation companies showed on Thursday. For the week, palm oil posted a gain of 3.4 percent, although trade volumes were thin for most of the week as market participants watched for trading cues from the conference. China, the world's biggest soy buyer, imported 24.3 percent less of the oilseed in February on the year, due to low seasonal demand and holidays. March imports are also expected to be lower on the year, a trend that may push up domestic prices of products. In other markets, Brent futures steadied above $111 a barrel on Friday after Chinese exports for February beat forecasts, while a restart of a crucial North Sea pipeline limited gains. In competing vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.5 percent higher. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 2415 -7.00 2408 2438 32 MY PALM OIL APR3 2440 +13.00 2423 2441 2322 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2449 +16.00 2426 2451 14372 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6622 +24.00 6606 6642 350178 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8324 +40.00 8294 8346 473160 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 50.74 +0.13 50.46 50.76 5017 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 91.57 +0.01 91.28 91.70 11965 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.1 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)