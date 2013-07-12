* Weak exports and bearish outlook for palm seen in H2 2013 -trader
* Weekly prices fall 3.6 pct
* Investors look towards July 1-15 export data on Monday
* Palm oil to drop to 2,336 ringgit -technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 Malaysian palm oil futures plunged more
than 3 percent on Friday on investor concern that the weak export picture could
stretch into the months ahead, triggering a technical selloff which caused
prices to fall to their lowest in more than two months.
Traders were also cautious ahead of export data for the first 15 days of
July due next Monday. Although some said the figures might improve slightly,
palm faces pressure in the second half of the year as top buyers are expected to
curb purchases due to economic uncertainty.
Palm oil exports for July 1-10 slid 16 percent, surprising investors who had
expected demand to be supported by last minute buying for the Muslim festival of
Ramadan.
An uptick in production data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board (MPOB) signalled the start of a higher yield cycle for the tropical plant.
Stocks in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, fell to a more than two-year low
of 1.61 million tonnes in June as demand outstripped supply.
"The market broke the recent low of 2,324 ringgit and caused prices to fall
lower. At the same time, there were long liquidations taking place. Everything
pulled the market down technically," a trader at a foreign commodities brokerage
in Kuala Lumpur said.
"Traders are looking ahead. The festive demand is moving away, China and
India are trying to hold back buying. China's economic data does not look good,
while Indian rupees are trading at a low, making it more expensive to buy palm
oil," the trader added.
By Friday's close, the benchmark September contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slid 3.0 percent to 2,300 ringgit ($724) per
tonne, the lowest since May 16. Prices have fallen for three straight sessions
and notched up a weekly loss of 3.6 percent.
Total traded volume stood at 47,941 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the
usual 35,000 lots as traders hedged positions. Prices traded between 2,359-2,295
ringgit.
Technicals showed palm oil is expected to drop to 2,336 ringgit per tonne,
as it has broken below support at 2,361 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
The U.S. dollar slid on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled it may
not be as close to cutting its stimulus as markets had begun to expect. A weaker
greenback against the ringgit makes the feedstock more expensive for
overseas buyers and refiners.
In other markets, oil held steady below $108 a barrel on Friday, as concern
about China's demand outlook and the prospect of growing non-OPEC supply offset
lower inventories in the United States and concern about possible disruption to
flows due to strife in Egypt.
In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December fell 0.3 percent
in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodities Exchange lost 0.9 percent
