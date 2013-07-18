* Buying interest returns on 7-month low prices early this
week
* Palm oil biased to drop to 2,233 ringgit -technicals
* Weaker demand from India, China in H2 could hurt prices
-analyst
(Updates prices)
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, July 18 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged higher on Thursday after a price slump this week to
seven-month lows attracted buyers, but gains were capped by
lingering concerns over weak demand and rising output.
Slowing demand after the start of Ramadan slashed Malaysian
palm oil exports during the first half of July, while the start
of a higher production cycle in the second half of the year also
raised prospects of higher inventory levels this month.
"The market fell quite a lot on Monday and Tuesday and that
brought in some buying interest," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "But concerns remain over
slowing demand, especially when production picks up in the
second half of the year."
By Thursday's close, the benchmark October contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.8
percent to 2,291 ringgit ($717) per tonne. Prices hit their
lowest level this year of 2,222 ringgit on Tuesday on bearish
fundamentals.
Total traded volume stood at 53,157 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the usual 35,000 lots. Prices moved between 2,248
ringgit and 2,294 ringgit.
Analysts said concerns over weaker demand from major buyers
China and India in the second half of the year could lead to
further weakness for palm oil prices, which have fallen nearly 6
percent so far this year.
"We believe the resilience of crude palm oil (CPO) imports
to the world's top market, India, could be dented by the steep
depreciation of the Indian rupee," said Standard Chartered
analyst Abah Ofon in a report.
"This, coupled with a potentially large edible oilseed
harvest in 2013/14 and renewed concerns about demand from China,
suggests that the CPO market will need to adjust lower," he
added. China is the world's second-largest palm oil buyer after
India.
Technicals showed palm oil is biased to test a support of
2,233 ringgit per tonne, as indicated by its wave pattern and a
Fibonacci projection analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.
In other markets, Brent oil fell on Thursday to near $108 a
barrel as a strengthening dollar undercut expectations for
rising demand after a third weekly drawdown in U.S. crude
stocks.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December was up 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange rose 0.4 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG3 2340 +63.00 2292 2341 1230
MY PALM OIL SEP3 2302 +36.00 2264 2309 13035
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2291 +41.00 2248 2294 24136
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5642 +18.00 5568 5664 563072
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7272 +28.00 7192 7280 658392
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 45.60 +0.09 45.18 45.70 5762
NYMEX CRUDE AUG3 106.33 -0.15 106.15 106.73 13606
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.194 ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)