* Palm oil tracks losses in overseas markets -trader
* Investors wait for July 1-25 export data on Thursday
* Indonesia keeps crude palm oil export tax unchanged at
10.5 pct
(Updates prices)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to their lowest in more than seven months on Wednesday,
weighed down by a U.S. soy market that suffered steep losses
after a report forecast ideal weather for bumper crops.
Conducive weather over the next week in the U.S. Midwest
will boost soybean growth, according to Global Weather
Monitoring, paving the way for a record harvest that will lift
supplies of the oilseed.
"Palm has taken cues from overseas markets. It's down on the
back of U.S. bean oils dropping sharply on Wednesday because of
the crop progress report which showed no major threats," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
A higher supply of soybeans to be crushed into vegetable oil
could shift some demand away from competing palm oil.
The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.5 percent to close at 2,224
ringgit ($705) per tonne on Wednesday, just a tad higher than
its intraday low at 2,220 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 13.
Total traded volume stood at 36,235 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots.
The trader said that despite laggard exports in July and
unfavourable economic conditions in the top two buyers India and
China, palm was propped up by last-minute purchases.
"The spot month is quite strong on the back of immediate
demand," the trader said.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil in the first twenty days of
the month fell 13-14 percent, cargo surveyor data showed, but
traders say daily shipments are still healthy.
Traders are waiting for July 1-25 export data on Thursday to
gauge demand strength.
Indonesia, the top palm oil producer, has kept its export
tax for crude palm oil unchanged at 10.5 percent for August, an
industry ministry official said on Wednesday.
In other markets, Brent crude slipped to $108 on Wednesday
as weak China data renewed concerns over demand growth from the
world's second-biggest oil consumer, although falls in U.S.
refined product and crude stocks helped stem losses.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December fell 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG3 2310 -36.00 2308 2349 292
MY PALM OIL SEP3 2256 -29.00 2252 2283 6282
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2224 -34.00 2220 2255 17922
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5568 -50.00 5540 5594 410580
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7244 -40.00 7222 7270 582800
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 44.63 -0.05 44.51 44.95 5699
NYMEX CRUDE SEP3 107.10 -0.13 106.87 107.52 17711
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.186 ringgit)
