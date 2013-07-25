* Palm futures fall to lowest since Oct. 29, 2009 * Bearish sentiment weighing on market despite improved exports * Lower palm prices spurring biofuel demand with crude above $100 (Updates prices, adds new low) By Niluksi Koswanage KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled to their lowest in nearly four years on Thursday, as the market expected global edible oil supplies to rise with a boost in soybean yields. Ideal weather in the U.S. Midwest could pave the way for a record soybean harvest. That could possibly boost supplies of soyoil and shift some food and fuel demand away from palm oil. Malaysian palm oil exports for July 1-25 fell 6-7 percent from the same period last month, also weighing on the market, although traders said this was a recovery from a larger drop in the first ten days of the month. "Palm oil is just dancing to soybean's tune, even though exports are showing signs of recovery," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. The benchmark October contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 2.3 percent lower at 2,170 Malaysian ringgit ($680). During the session it had dropped to 2,151 ringgit, the lowest since Oct. 29, 2009. Total traded volume stood at 50,447 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the average 35,000 lots. Traders said palm oil could go well below 2,150 ringgit, as Malaysian palm oil production is expected to rise seasonally in the second half of 2013. "Production will start going up and we will see a build up in stocks," said a second trader. "The next major upswing in export demand will come from Asian festival season in China and India around the last quarter of 2013." In other markets, Brent crude slipped below $107 after weak China economic data dimmed the fuel demand outlook in the world's second largest oil consumer and oil output in the United States reached the highest rate in more than two decades. Traders said the decline in palm oil prices has spurred demand for palm-based biofuel, with consumers booking palm biodiesel cargoes until early next year as crude remains above $100 a barrel. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December dropped 0.9 percent in Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 1.4 percent. Key commodity markets at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume RINGGIT/USD 3.196 +0.01 3.194 3.202 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5516 -56.00 5502 5536 365652 CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7142 -102.00 7130 7204 830058 CBOT SOYOIL DEC3 43.69 -0.42 43.69 44.33 6139 NYMEX CRUDE SEP3 104.51 -0.88 104.42 105.44 22774 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Tom Hogue)