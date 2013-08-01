* Malaysia's July palm exports up 4-5 pct m/m -SGS, Intertek
* Prices hit 2,262 ringgit, highest since July 23
* Palm oil's target at 2,272 ringgit temporarily aborted
-technicals
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Malaysian palm oil futures rose
to the highest in over a week on Thursday, thanks to a recovery
in export demand, although gains were capped by prospects of
higher global oilseed supplies.
Prices remained under pressure amid projections for a bumper
soy crop in the U.S. Midwest and Argentina, which could yield
ample soybean oil supply that would take demand away from
competing palm oil.
But prices were boosted in the afternoon session by the
recovery in Malaysia's palm oil shipments, which edged up 4-5
percent in July from a month ago, reversing a trend seen in the
first half of the month.
"The market is a bit lethargic at the moment. There is good
news like the positive exports data, but most traders are taking
a wait-and-see approach as the market lacks direction," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
At market close, the benchmark October contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.1 percent
to 2,260 ringgit ($697) per tonne, just a tad below its intraday
high at 2,262 ringgit, a level unseen since July 23.
Total traded volume stood at 29,194 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed palm oil's rebound target at 2,272 ringgit
per tonne has been temporarily aborted, as it seems to have lost
its bullish momentum after breaking a resistance at 2,221
ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.
Traders are pinning hopes on a weak ringgit to
bolster palm oil demand as the ringgit-priced feedstock becomes
cheaper for overseas buyers. The Malaysian currency recovered
slightly on Thursday but stayed close to a three-year low
against the dollar.
In other markets, Brent oil headed towards $109 a barrel on
Thursday as upbeat economic data from China and Europe pointed
to a stronger demand outlook and unrest in Libya and Iraq
disrupted supplies.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG3 2290 -3.00 2270 2290 21
MY PALM OIL SEP3 2279 +13.00 2251 2284 1776
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2260 +24.00 2222 2262 15943
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5412 -14.00 5394 5442 317060
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7012 -6.00 6996 7050 565338
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 42.80 +0.10 42.64 42.90 5355
NYMEX CRUDE SEP3 106.20 +1.17 105.10 106.29 26521
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.24 ringgit)
