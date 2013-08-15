* Malaysia Aug. 1-15 exports up 17.7 pct m/m -ITS
* Palm oil still targeting 2,348-2,356 ringgit range
technicals
* July end-stocks at 1.66 mln T, up 1 pct from June - MPOB
By Chew Yee Kiat
SINGAPORE, Aug 15 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Thursday to their highest in more than a month, boosted
by strong exports from the world's second-largest producer, as
major buyer China stocks up ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival in
September.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from Aug. 1 to 15
rose 17.7 percent to 644,589 tonnes from the 547,857 tonnes
shipped from July 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said on Thursday.
Another surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, will
release export data later in the day.
"The palm market's stronger today, mostly due to good
exports in the first 15 days ... We are in a price range now
where immediate support is at 2,280 ringgit and resistance at
2,340 ringgit," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
The benchmark October contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at
2,320 ringgit ($708) per tonne, also the intraday high not seen
since July 12.
Total traded volume stood at 50,143 lots of 25 tonnes each,
well above the average 35,000 lots.
A bullish target range on technical charts of 2,348 to 2,356
ringgit per tonne remains unchanged, as indicated by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters analyst
Wang Tao.
Malaysia's July palm oil end-stocks unexpectedly rose for
the first time this year on a production surge.
Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on Wednesday
showed inventories rose 1 percent in July to 1.66 million
tonnes, marking the first rise since December, against market
estimates for stocks to drop 3 percent.
But analysts said a surge in local consumption, indicated by
the MPOB stocks data, showed that palm oil demand remained
healthy.
"Despite the strong surge in production, stockpiles only
rose by 1 percent ... due to a sharp increase in local palm oil
consumption to a record high of 289,900 tonnes," Malaysia's RHB
Investment Bank said in a research note on Thursday.
"Part of the surge was due to near-record biodiesel exports,
but, more importantly, the conversion of crude palm oil to
biodiesel for local consumption."
In other markets, Brent oil prices climbed above $111 per
barrel to a four-month high on Thursday on fears that violence
in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or spread in the Middle
East, where supplies have already been disrupted.
In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for
December gained 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active January soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange climbed 0.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL AUG3 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL SEP3 2351 +21.00 2336 2352 837
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2320 +30.00 2298 2320 16358
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5542 -14.00 5522 5580 491876
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7124 +8.00 7096 7150 832978
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 42.91 +0.28 42.69 42.92 4380
NYMEX CRUDE SEP3 107.83 +0.98 106.92 107.87 23672
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.276 Malaysian ringgit)
