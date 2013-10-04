* Market players are waiting for data on Sept stocks -trader
* Palm oil's neutral range narrowed to 2,285-2,332 rgt
-technicals
* Weekly prices flat, down just 0.04 pct
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Friday, lifted by overnight U.S. soyoil markets, but
trade was muted as investors waited for an industry report on
stocks and output volume in the world's second-largest producer.
Market players and industry analysts expect Malaysia's palm
production to rise sharply in September and October, as tropical
oil palm trees enter a seasonal cycle that encourages growth of
fresh fruit.
Stocks at the end of August stood at 1.67 million tonnes,
according to the industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil
Board. Data for September's end-stocks, exports and output will
be released on Oct. 10.
"Today we opened higher due to the appreciation of bean oil
yesterday," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
"But the market is waiting for further information on palm
oil stocks. Without any new leads, the market is just trading in
a range," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
By the midday break, the benchmark December contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged up
0.3 percent to 2,309 ringgit ($724) per tonne.
Palm has been stuck in rangebound trade for most of the
week, leaving prices flat, in line to post a weekly loss of 0.04
percent.
Total traded volume stood at only 4,514 lots of 25 tonnes
each, less than half the average 12,500 lots.
"Without Chinese investors in the market, we're a bit
quiet," the trader added. Chinese markets, including the Dalian
Commodities Exchange, are closed for a public holiday and will
reopen on Oct. 8.
Technicals showed that the neutral range of Malaysian palm
oil had narrowed to 2,285-2,332 ringgit per tonne, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.
Larger supplies of palm oil could outstrip demand and weigh
on prices, which have lost 5.3 percent so far this year.
Leading vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry earlier predicted
that a surge in output of global oilseeds could drag palm oil
prices to new lows of 2,000 ringgit per tonne in January 2014.
In other markets, Brent crude oil futures fell below $109 a
barrel on Friday on concern that a prolonged U.S. government
shutdown would hurt oil demand, but losses were limited as a
storm in the Gulf of Mexico curbed supply.
Weaker crude oil prices could shift some demand away from
palm oil, which is used as a green alternative to produce
biofuels.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December edged down 0.5 percent in early Asian trade.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0523 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2342 +2.00 2342 2349 87
MY PALM OIL NOV3 2312 +6.00 2309 2320 100
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2309 +7.00 2304 2319 3384
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5384 -2.00 5370 5418 230740
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 6960 -52.00 6934 7008 359152
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 40.08 -0.21 40.05 40.26 892
NYMEX CRUDE NOV3 103.12 -0.19 102.90 103.25 3388
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.188 Malaysian ringgit)
