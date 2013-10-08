* Prices climb to 2,353 rgt in late trade, highest since
Sept. 17
* Palm oil may keep on rising to 2,401 ringgit - technicals
* "Huge crops" might not materialize yet - trader
* Malaysian end-stocks seen at 1.91 mln T - Reuters survey
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to their highest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday, posting
three straight days of gains, after a market survey showed palm
stocks and output in the world's No.2 producer may be lower than
investors had initially feared.
A Reuters survey on Monday showed that Malaysian palm oil
inventories may have climbed to a six-month high of 1.91 million
tonnes at the end of September, lifted by a 15 percent surge in
production.
Market players are wary that seasonally stronger output and
quicker harvesting in September would trump export demand and
lead to stockpiles that could quickly grow to record highs
again.
"The market had been talking about huge crops, but maybe it
might not materialize in September," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage.
By Tuesday's close, the benchmark December contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had inched up 1.4
percent to 2,351 ringgit ($735) per tonne. Prices had climbed to
2,353 ringgit, the highest since Sept. 17.
Trade was also more lively as Chinese markets, including the
Dalian Commodities Exchange, resumed trading after a week-long
national holiday, traders said.
Total traded volume stood at 31,954 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared with the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil had climbed above the
Oct. 2 high of 2,334 ringgit, and may keep on rising towards
2,401 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
In competing markets, the U.S. soybean market registered
modest gains in the past few sessions, finding support after
private analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its estimate
for U.S. production of the oilseed.
Tighter supply of soybeans for crushing into soyoil could
shift demand to palm oil, a rival vegetable oil.
The U.S. soyoil contract for December rose 0.7
percent in late Asian trade. The most-active January soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.4
percent.
In other markets, Brent crude oil held above $109 a barrel
on Tuesday as the oil supply outlook improved and the U.S.
budget crisis continued to cloud the outlook for demand in the
world's biggest oil consumer.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL OCT3 2350 +0.00 2346 2364 238
MY PALM OIL NOV3 2353 +31.00 2334 2353 3969
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2351 +33.00 2332 2353 15639
CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN4 5500 +108.00 5380 5556 444452
CHINA SOYOIL JAN4 7000 +30.00 6918 7044 518356
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 40.17 +0.27 39.91 40.48 10707
NYMEX CRUDE NOV3 103.82 +0.79 102.85 103.84 13581
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.199 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)