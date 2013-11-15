* Export demand to pick up as China re-stocks palm oil * Prices on track to post 5th weekly gain in six * India's Oct palm oil imports up 21 pct m/m- trade body (Adds details, updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu and Naveen Thukral KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Malaysian palm oil rose Friday, gaining for five out of six weeks as data from India and Malaysia showed improving demand, while a possible shortage of competing edible oil from the Philippines lifted prices of palm-based substitutes. India's palm oil imports rose 21.4 percent in October from the month before as strong demand in the festival season and low domestic supply boosted purchases. "Towards the second half of the month, exports should improve further because China will be buying to replenish their stocks before their Lunar New Year festival in January," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products dropped 4.6 percent in the first half of November, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said, a slight improvement from shipments in the Nov. 1-10 period which fell a steeper 13 percent. Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said exports during the period fell 8.2 percent to 734,476 tonnes from 799,853 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1-15. The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.9 percent at 2,609 ringgit ($815) per tonne. Total traded volume stood at 43,636 lots of 25 tonnes each. Palm oil prices have risen 4 percent this week, fuelled by fears that super typhoon Haiyan had caused severe damage to coconut crops in the Philippines, disrupting coconut oil supply from the world's biggest exporter. A shortage of the edible oil would channel demand to palm oil-based alternatives such as palm kernel oil PKO-MYSTH-M1, commonly used as a raw material to produce soaps and cosmetics. Trade volumes however are low with investors staying away from risky bets as they waited for more information on palm oil production. Output in October rose to 1.97 million tonnes and market players are expecting November to produce smaller yields. "Investors are looking for new leads besides the Philippine issue. They want to see how the export and production situation turns out," the Malaysia-based trader added. Malaysia has set its crude palm oil export tax for December at 5.0 percent, a government circular showed on Friday. The rate had been left unchanged at 4.5 percent since March. "If the tax goes up it should restrict exports," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader. "But the fact is that supply is getting very tight, so I don't think the price will go down." In other markets, brent oil held above $108 a barrel, heading for its biggest weekly gain since early July on expectations the Federal Reserve will stick with its easy money policy for now. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for December rose 0.6 percent at 0958 GMT, while the most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange finished marginally higher. ($1 = 3.20 Malaysian ringgit) Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1027 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume M'ASIA PALM OIL NOV3 0 +0.00 0 0 0 M'ASIA PALM OIL DEC3 2618 +36.00 2564 2618 847 M'ASIA PALM OIL JAN4 2609 +20.00 2571 2620 16955 M'ASIA PALM OIL FEB4 2610 +19.00 2573 2620 10786 DALIAN SOY OIL MAY4 7256 +4.00 7250 7324 947296 CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 41.21 +0.24 40.97 41.32 4783 NYMEX CRUDE DEC3 93.83 +0.07 93.74 94.30 11960 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Editing by Anand Basu)