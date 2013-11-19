(Adds milestone in first paragraph, updates prices)
* Prices trade in tight rance between 2,552-2,586 rgt
* Market quiet, investors wait for new leads on export
demand -trader
* Palm oil to fall to 2,506 ringgit - technicals
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 Malaysian palm oil futures
edged down to their lowest in a week on Tuesday as investors
chose to avoid risky bets ahead of industry reports on export
demand at the world's second-largest producer.
Prices were also consolidating from big gains last week,
after a typhoon in the Philippines threatened an edible oil
shortage in the region.
"Trade is quiet. Investors are waiting for new leads that
will make the market move," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage.
"For now, the immediate support level is at 2,550 ringgit,
and the resistance is at 2,600 ringgit," the trader added.
Market players are waiting for more information on export
demand from cargo surveyor reports, due on Wednesday, that will
show shipments of Malaysian palm oil in the Nov. 1-20 period.
By Tuesday's close, the benchmark February contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.4 percent
to 2,556 ringgit ($806) per tonne. Prices earlier dropped to
2,552 ringgit, the lowest since Nov. 12, and were locked between
2,552 ringgit and 2,586 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 30,782 lots of 25 tonnes each,
below the average 35,000 lots as some investors chose to stay on
the sidelines.
Technicals showed that Malaysian palm oil is expected to
fall to its Nov. 8 low of 2,506 ringgit per tonne, as indicated
by its wave pattern and a double-top, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
The monsoon season, which has just begun, causes heavy rains
and floods that complicate harvesting and cuts down on output in
the world's top producers Malaysia and Indonesia.
But the drawdown to stocks could be limited by weakening
exports, traders say. Cargo surveyor data showed that Malaysia's
exports in the first half of November fell 5-8 percent from a
month ago.
Demand for the tropical oil typically slackens towards the
end of the year as countries in the northern hemisphere approach
winter. Palm oil's nature to solidify in cold temperatures
usually prompts some buyers to switch to alternative vegetable
oils.
Some investors are optimistic that China, the world's
second-largest palm oil buyer, will still import palm as buyers
re-stock ahead of the Lunar New Year festival celebrated in
January. Other investors, however, said traders could have
booked shipments much earlier.
In other markets, Brent slipped towards $108 a barrel on
Tuesday as investors eyed this week's round of talks between
world powers and Iran that could lead to an easing of sanctions
on the oil-rich country.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December was flat in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2562 -29.00 2558 2585 171
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2556 -38.00 2553 2587 7353
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2555 -37.00 2552 2586 13433
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6216 -40.00 6206 6264 744268
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7156 -44.00 7146 7188 769766
CBOT SOY OIL DEC3 40.10 -0.01 40.03 40.31 4647
NYMEX CRUDE DEC3 92.88 -0.15 92.75 93.13 6026
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1 = 3.17 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)