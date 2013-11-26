(Updates prices)
* Better-than-expected weather could keep output steady
-trader
* Palm oil to find support at 2,600 ringgit -technicals
* Malaysia's Nov 1-25 palm oil exports down 0.1 to 2.3 pct
m/m -cargo surveyors
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses into a second day on
prospects of stronger-than-expected production in the world's
second-largest grower.
Market players said while the monsoon normally brings heavy
thunderstorms and floods that complicate harvesting, wet weather
so far this month may have encouraged fruiting instead, although
yields are limited as palm's seasonal high-cycle tapers off.
Estimates from planter group the Malaysian Palm Oil
Association (MPOA), showed that Nov. 1-20 output rose 4.1
percent from October's 1.97 million tonnes, despite expectations
of slow output due to monsoon rains.
"Usually, around this time of the year there are always
floods, but there has been no major disaster affecting palm oil
so far," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
"The market was pushed up by anticipation that stocks will
go drastically lower. When investors realized that supply was
available, they liquidated long positions and booked profits,"
the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
By Tuesday's close, the benchmark February contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had lost 0.3 percent
to stand at 2,622 ringgit ($819) per tonne, coming off last
Friday's one-year high of 2,692 ringgit. Prices were range-bound
between 2,602 and 2,637 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 36,571 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly above the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil was riding on a steady
uptrend and may find support at 2,600 ringgit per tonne before
resuming its rise, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Palm oil output from Indonesia, the world's top producer, is
forecast to climb 6 percent to 28.5 million tonnes next year,
although a biodiesel mandate that requires higher proportions of
palm oil would see more supply snapped up for domestic use.
Palm prices have risen 7.5 percent this year - the
commodity's first gain since 2010 - on optimism that the
Indonesian biodiesel policy will help shift some export demand
to rival Malaysia and keep palm stocks in the region in check.
Cargo surveyor data showed exports of Malaysian palm oil
shipped fell between 0.1 and 2.3 percent in the Nov. 1-25
period, improving from steeper declines earlier.
In other markets, oil held near $111 a barrel on Tuesday as
investors judged the historic deal between Iran and world powers
would bring no immediate increase in crude oil supplies from the
OPEC member.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December was flat in late Asian trade. The most
active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 1.1 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2590 -32.00 2583 2608 568
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2621 -9.00 2601 2636 3334
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2622 -8.00 2602 2637 19294
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6294 -156.00 6288 6436 1184336
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7240 -80.00 7234 7314 863778
CBOT SOY OIL JAN4 40.98 +0.03 40.78 41.07 8648
NYMEX CRUDE JAN4 94.68 +0.59 94.17 94.69 10661
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.22 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sunil Nair)