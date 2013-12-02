(Adds SGS exports, updates prices)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Monday after weaker-than-expected export demand
made investors more cautious about taking risky bets, but losses
were contained by hopes that rising biofuel consumption would
keep prices supported.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products fell 4.8 percent to
1.45 million tonnes in November, compared with October, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed, signalling dwindling
demand for the tropical oil as winter rolls in.
Another cargo surveyor reported that shipments in the same
period fell 4.9 percent.
Despite palm's nature to solidify in cold temperatures,
market participants had initially expected exports to only
weaken slightly towards the year-end as world's second-largest
consumer China re-stocked ahead of a festival next year.
"The market is in a very tight range today, and investors
are looking for more developments before they can move. What
came out from the Bandung conference is more of the long term,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
Bullish outlooks from leading analysts at a industry
gathering in Indonesia last week had stoked optimism that higher
biofuel mandates could lift prices in the first quarter next
year.
By Monday's close, the benchmark February contract
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.5
percent to 2,642 ringgit ($823) per tonne, with prices
rangebound in a tight range between 2,629-2,659 ringgit.
Total traded volume stood at 30,701 lots of 25 tonnes, lower
than the average 35,000 lots.
Technicals showed Malaysian palm oil may retrace to 2,620
ringgit per tonne, before resuming its rise towards a bullish
target at 2,692 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
Market players are also concerned that rising palm oil
prices, which have climbed nearly 9 percent so far this year,
could narrow the spread between competing edible oils and
channel demand to rival soyoil.
"While we are bullish on crude palm oil prices, we believe
prices should only increase to 2,900 ringgit per tonne in the
most optimistic scenario as soybean oil will start to compete
very aggressively with crude palm oil at this level," said
Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Alan Lim in a note.
Palm olein POL-MYRBD-M1 currently trades at about a $80
discount to soyoil <0#AMSOYOIL-AR>, narrower than $125 in
September and $300 at the start of the year.
"The rise in prices is without the help of soyoil and
narrowed palm's discount sharply. We are not in the favour of
the bullish view and would like to maintain a sideways market
within 2,500-2,750 ringgit," a Malaysia-based trader with a
local commodities brokerage said.
In other markets, Brent crude oil climbed towards $110 a
barrel on Monday after Chinese data showed strong industrial
activity and as social and political unrest in Libya limited
supply from the key North African producer.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil
contract for December rose 0.5 percent in late Asian
trade. The most active May soybean oil contract on the
Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.3 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2601 -14.00 2595 2601 208
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2635 -15.00 2624 2653 3197
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2642 -12.00 2629 2659 15242
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6304 -34.00 6290 6370 833512
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7316 +24.00 7312 7362 950454
CBOT SOY OIL JAN4 40.60 +0.14 40.46 40.74 6901
NYMEX CRUDE JAN4 92.74 +0.02 92.64 93.31 13121
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.21 Malaysian ringgit)
