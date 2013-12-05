(Updates prices, adds November palm oil stocks poll)
* Malaysia Nov palm stocks likely rose to 1.98 mln T on
weaker exports -Reuters poll
* Profit-taking pushes prices down 0.6 pct in late Thursday
trade
* More than 30,000 people evacuated from flood-hit areas in
Peninsular Malaysia
* Flood waters prevent palm oil tankers from entering palm
estates - trader
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Thursday as investors booked profits from gains
in the previous session, but prices were held up by worries that
flooding in major palm-growing areas would disrupt output in the
world's No.2 producer.
The monsoon season, which brought heavy rains and
thunderstorms over most parts of Peninsular Malaysia, has caused
severe floods in low-lying areas where the chunk of the
country's oil palm is grown.
More than 30,000 people have been evacuated so far as floods
worsen in the Malaysian states of Johor, Pahang and Terengganu.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department, as quoted by local
media, warned that there might not be any reprieve for now due
to high tides and rough seas.
Although rainfall has lessened across some states for now,
it would take several days for flood waters to subside. The
rising waters have disrupted harvesting of fresh fruit bunches
and cut off transportation to mills.
"There's some profit-taking going on today. But the damage
that the floods have done is actually bad and there could be
more rains to come," said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage.
"Logistics are a problem. In some areas the palm oil tankers
cannot get in or out. There's some sunshine today, but I'm told
the floods could worsen," the Malaysian-based trader added.
The benchmark February contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.6 percent to
2,641 ringgit ($818) per tonne by Thursday's close. Prices on
Wednesday rose as high as 2,662 ringgit, spurring investors to
book profits from gains.
Total traded volume, however, stood at 27,711 lots of 25
tonnes, below the average 35,000 lots as some investors chose to
wait for a clearer picture on the flood situation.
Malaysian palm oil stocks likely rose to 1.98 million tonnes
in November, a Reuters survey showed, as a dent in production
did little to offset softer winter demand for the tropical oil.
Exports were seen falling 4.0 percent from a month ago to
1.59 million tonnes, according to the survey, while output was
estimated to drop 1 percent to 1.95 million tonnes.
In other markets, Brent crude edged lower towards $111 a
barrel on Thursday, after OPEC agreed to renew a collective oil
production cap and some members talked about raising output next
year.
In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract
for December rose 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active May soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.7 percent.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL DEC3 2605 -1.00 2595 2646 74
MY PALM OIL JAN4 2629 -13.00 2618 2637 2378
MY PALM OIL FEB4 2641 -15.00 2627 2653 13946
CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY4 6160 -80.00 6158 6296 895292
CHINA SOYOIL MAY4 7204 -52.00 7202 7306 885256
CBOT SOY OIL JAN4 40.14 -0.21 40.06 40.49 3203
NYMEX CRUDE JAN4 97.49 +0.29 97.01 97.72 12654
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
($1=3.23 Malaysian ringgit)
