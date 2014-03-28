(Adds Indonesian export duty, updates prices) * Prices fall 2.8 pct this week, posts third weekly loss * India seen cutting back palm imports in favour of soft oils * Indonesia hikes April palm export tax to 13.5 pct * Cargo surveyor data for full month exports due Monday By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 Malaysian palm oil futures ended nearly flat on Friday, reversing gains earlier in the session to hover at six-week lows, as investor uncertainty about lacklustre demand for the tropical oil dragged prices to their third straight weekly loss. Malaysian palm prices have fallen 2.8 percent this week, pulling March prices down more than 5 percent - their biggest fall since February 2013. Market players are anticipating Malaysia's palm oil exports for March to be weaker than a month ago as major consumers trim back purchases. "The market is still expecting a lower full-month number (for March)," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. Malaysia exported 1.35 million tonnes of palm oil in February, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board show, slightly below January's 1.37 million tonnes. The benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed at 2,653 ringgit ($811) per tonne on Friday, little changed from the previous session. Prices, however, were choppy and earlier slipped to 2,643 ringgit, their lowest since Feb. 13, before pulling up. Total traded volume stood at 42,148 lots of 25 tonnes, above the average 35,000 lots. Top analysts and industry officials have cautioned that India, the world's largest edible oil importer, would cut back on palm this year in favour of other cheaper edible oils. An official with Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, one of India's biggest edible oil buyers, told Reuters that "palm imports would drop significantly to around 7.4 million tonnes from 8.17 million tonnes last year due to price spreads in favour of soft oils". Dry weather across Southeast Asia had hindered yields of fresh fruit and tightened supplies of crude palm oil in major producers Malaysia and Indonesia, driving up benchmark prices to as high as 2,916 ringgit early March. Prices could soar to as high as 3,500 ringgit if the crop-damaging weather phenomenon El Nino returns in the second half of 2014, analysts said, potentially turning buyers to rival vegetable oils. Indonesia, the world's top producer of palm oil, hiked its export tax for crude palm oil to 13.5 percent in April from 10.5 percent in March, a ministry official said. Malaysia, the No.2 producer, has set its own export duty at a more competitive 5.5 percent. In other markets, Brent steadied below $108 per barrel on Friday, holding most of its gains from the prior session and heading for the first weekly rise in five, on promising U.S. data and fears geopolitical tensions could dent supply from Russia. In other competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil contract for May rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange was nearly flat. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1018 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR4 2708 -25.00 2706 2733 223 MY PALM OIL MAY4 2673 +1.00 2660 2703 5079 MY PALM OIL JUN4 2653 -1.00 2643 2676 22167 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 6182 -16.00 6162 6222 486642 CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 6926 -2.00 6896 6952 517786 CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 40.68 +0.25 40.44 40.90 7548 NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 101.79 +0.51 101.18 101.88 12727 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.271 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.212 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)