The following factors are likely to influence Malaysian palm oil futures and
other vegetable oil markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in almost two months on
Thursday as a drop in overseas soy markets dragged on prices of the tropical
oil, putting them on track for a fourth straight weekly loss.
* U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose on Thursday, supported by a round of
bargain-buying after all three commodities fell sharply on Wednesday, traders
said.
* Brent crude gained more than $1 on Thursday, widening its premium to U.S.
crude, as doubts persisted that a lasting deal was imminent to reopen vital
Libyan oil ports and as tension between Russian and Ukraine intensified.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets settled in for a subdued session on Friday as investors counted
down the hours to the U.S. jobs report, while the euro nursed a grudge after the
European Central Bank opened the door to more aggressive easing, albeit not just
yet.
* Commodities had the best quarter in 18 months as trading for March ended on
Monday, with weather and economic growth likely to determine if gas, gold,
grains, lean hogs and coffee continue going higher and draw money into the
space.
RELATED
> S.Africa's competition watchdog raids Unilever, Sime Darby
> Offers for Spain's Deoleo fall short of market price
> World food prices jump again in March - U.N.'s FAO
> Brazil's Congress strikes down soy tax proposal
DATA/EVENTS
> Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will release data on
Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks, exports and production on April 10.
> Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance
will release Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil export data on April 10.
Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume
MY PALM OIL APR4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL MAY4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
MY PALM OIL JUN4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
CHINA SOYOIL SEP4 0 +0.00 0 0 0
CBOT SOY OIL MAY4 41.70 +0.03 41.67 41.78 762
NYMEX CRUDE MAY4 100.35 +0.06 100.31 100.39 803
Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
* For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil,
Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type.
* To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India,
Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in and press enter, or double
click between the brackets.
* Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by
double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same
chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11.
Vegetable oils --
Malaysian palm oil exports --
CBOT soyoil futures -- <0#BO:>
CBOT soybean futures -- <0#S:>
Indian solvent --
Weekly Indian vegetable oils --
Dalian Commodity Exchange --
Dalian soyoil futures -- <0#DBY:>
Dalian refined palm oil futures -- <0#DCP:>
Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- <0#COI:>
European edible oil prices/trades --