* Weekly prices fall 2.7 pct * Malaysia's April 1-10 palm oil exports up 23.8 pct m/m -ITS * Palm to consolidate in 2,114-2,146 rgt range -technicals * Malaysian March palm stocks rise to 3-mth high of 1.87 mln T -MPOB By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Friday, snapping a three-day losing streak as robust export data lifted hopes that demand was improving, but prices were still headed for their biggest weekly loss in three. Despite ending a duty-free policy held since September, Malaysian exports of palm oil products in the first 10 days of April rose 24 percent to 324,545 tonnes from the corresponding period in March, as buyers booked more refined palm olein, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. "Exports are very strong even though there's the export tax - that surprised a lot of people, and that's the reason why market is firming up," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The trader added that prices were likely to be between 2,100 ringgit and 2,200 ringgit in the next three days. After dropping to their lowest in nearly 2-1/2 months in the previous session, the benchmark June contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives clawed up 0.6 percent to settle at 2,132 ringgit ($585) a tonne by the midday break. Prices were down 2.7 percent for the week. Total traded volume stood at 15,467 lots of 25 tonnes, above the usual 12,500 lots. But gains may be hard to cling on to as higher production pushes up inventories in the world's No.2 producer. Official data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board, released after Friday's midday break, show that Malaysian palm stocks in March rose for the first time in four months to 1.87 million tonnes as a stronger-than-expected recovery in yields overtook exports. March's production soared 33.3 percent to 1.49 million tonnes from 1.12 million, recording its biggest ever month-over-month rise, according to Reuters data. MYPOMP-CPOTT A median forecast in a Reuters poll had pegged an 18 percent increase in output at 1.32 million tonnes, and for stocks to edge up to only 1.75 million tonnes. In competing vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil May contract fell 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, while the most active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.2 percent. In other markets, Brent crude edged up on Friday, supported by strong economic data from Germany that lifted the oil demand outlook and as worries about a quick return of Iranian supplies eased. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0626 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL APR5 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL MAY5 2139 +13.00 2132 2145 571 MY PALM OIL JUN5 2132 +12.00 2119 2139 10096 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP5 4630 -44.00 4622 4672 338268 CHINA SOYOIL SEP5 5366 -12.00 5346 5394 359062 CBOT SOY OIL MAY5 30.80 -8.20 30.74 30.99 4774 INDIA PALM OIL APR5 427.00 -8.20 427.00 436.00 1138 INDIA SOYOIL APR5 597.60 -4.90 596.60 602.30 6875 NYMEX CRUDE MAY5 50.66 -0.13 50.60 50.87 5863 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.6470 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 62.36 Indian rupees) (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)